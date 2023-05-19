Okta Inc. [OKTA] Is Currently 1.05 below its 200 Period Moving Avg: What Does This Mean?

Okta Inc. [NASDAQ: OKTA] stock went on an upward path that rose over 1.05% on Thursday, amounting to a one-week price increase of more than 2.92%. The company report on May 1, 2023 at 10:11 AM that Okta to Announce First Quarter Fiscal Year 2024 Financial Results on May 31, 2023.

Okta, Inc. (NASDAQ: OKTA), the leading independent identity provider, today announced that it will release its financial results for its first quarter fiscal year 2024 ended April 30, 2023 after the U.S. market close on Wednesday, May 31, 2023. Okta will host a live video webcast that day at 2:00 p.m. Pacific time (5:00 p.m. Eastern time) to discuss the results.

Event: Okta’s First Quarter Fiscal Year 2024 Financial ResultsDate: Wednesday, May 31, 2023Time: 2:00 p.m. Pacific time (5:00 p.m. Eastern time)Webcast: investor.okta.com.

Over the last 12 months, OKTA stock dropped by -7.19%. The one-year Okta Inc. stock forecast points to a potential upside of 13.24. The average equity rating for OKTA stock is currently 2.20, trading closer to a bullish pattern in the stock market.

The market cap for the stock reached $13.51 billion, with 160.06 million shares outstanding and 151.76 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 2.31M shares, OKTA stock reached a trading volume of 1929878 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Guru’s Opinion on Okta Inc. [OKTA]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for OKTA shares is $93.58 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on OKTA stock is a recommendation set at 2.20. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

UBS have made an estimate for Okta Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Buy, with their previous recommendation back on April 17, 2023. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, TD Cowen dropped their target price from $70 to $100. The new note on the price target was released on March 02, 2023, representing the official price target for Okta Inc. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise to $70, while Goldman analysts kept a Sell rating on OKTA stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Okta Inc. is set at 2.80, with the Price to Sales ratio for OKTA stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 7.27. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 2.38, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 15.51. Price to Free Cash Flow for OKTA in the course of the last twelve months was 182.56 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 2.20.

OKTA Stock Performance Analysis:

Okta Inc. [OKTA] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 2.92. With this latest performance, OKTA shares gained by 5.56% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 51.98% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -7.19% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for OKTA stock in for the last two-week period is set at 60.57, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 66.16, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 57.24 for Okta Inc. [OKTA]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 78.40, while it was recorded at 78.90 for the last single week of trading, and 70.80 for the last 200 days.

Insight into Okta Inc. Fundamentals:

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Okta Inc. [OKTA] shares currently have an operating margin of -41.77 and a Gross Margin at +70.61. Okta Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -43.86.

Return on Total Capital for OKTA is now -9.83, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is -10.38. Return on Equity for this stock declined to -14.31, with Return on Assets sitting at -8.80. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Okta Inc. [OKTA] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 43.30. Additionally, OKTA Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 30.22, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 25.43. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 42.72, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 29.81.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Okta Inc. [OKTA] managed to generate an average of -$135,540 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 4.15 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.20.Okta Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 2.20 and a Current Ratio set at 2.20.

OKTA Stock EPS

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for OKTA. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Okta Inc. go to 25.00%.

Okta Inc. [OKTA] Insider Position Details