Novartis AG [NVS] is 10.62% higher this YTD. Is it still time to buy?

Novartis AG [NYSE: NVS] stock went on a downward path that fall over -0.86% on Thursday, amounting to a one-week price decrease of less than -2.97%. The company report on May 15, 2023 at 1:15 AM that New Sandoz Board of Directors appointed.

Novartis Board of Directors approves the recommendation of Sandoz Chairman-designate for the future Sandoz Board of Directors, to start preparatory work in June, followed by formal constitution in H2 2023 .

Experienced and diverse group of corporate leaders with a track record of growing businesses and driving value for the organization and society will help set strategic direction for Sandoz and support its future development.

Over the last 12 months, NVS stock rose by 14.14%. The one-year Novartis AG stock forecast points to a potential upside of 7.72. The average equity rating for NVS stock is currently 2.20, trading closer to a bullish pattern in the stock market.

The market cap for the stock reached $230.60 billion, with 2.11 billion shares outstanding and 2.10 billion shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 2.08M shares, NVS stock reached a trading volume of 1980074 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Guru’s Opinion on Novartis AG [NVS]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for NVS shares is $108.75 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on NVS stock is a recommendation set at 2.20. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Deutsche Bank have made an estimate for Novartis AG shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Buy, with their previous recommendation back on April 26, 2023. The new note on the price target was released on March 27, 2023, representing the official price target for Novartis AG stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Novartis AG is set at 1.28, with the Price to Sales ratio for NVS stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 4.42. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 4.07, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 5.34. Price to Free Cash Flow for NVS in the course of the last twelve months was 32.43 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 0.80.

NVS Stock Performance Analysis:

Novartis AG [NVS] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -2.97. With this latest performance, NVS shares gained by 2.38% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 19.71% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 14.14% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for NVS stock in for the last two-week period is set at 48.39, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 33.05, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 55.58 for Novartis AG [NVS]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 95.10, while it was recorded at 102.13 for the last single week of trading, and 87.36 for the last 200 days.

Insight into Novartis AG Fundamentals:

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Novartis AG [NVS] shares currently have an operating margin of +24.26 and a Gross Margin at +69.72. Novartis AG’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +13.76.

Return on Total Capital for NVS is now 13.71, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is 8.35. Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 11.40, with Return on Assets sitting at 5.62. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Novartis AG [NVS] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 47.03. Additionally, NVS Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 31.99, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 22.92. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 36.71, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 24.96.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Novartis AG [NVS] managed to generate an average of $65,313 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 5.92 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.41.Novartis AG’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 0.80 and a Current Ratio set at 1.10.

NVS Stock EPS

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for NVS. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Novartis AG go to 7.88%.

Novartis AG [NVS] Insider Position Details