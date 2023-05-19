New Oriental Education & Technology Group Inc. [EDU] gain 6.52% so far this year. What now?

New Oriental Education & Technology Group Inc. [NYSE: EDU] loss -2.19% or -0.83 points to close at $37.09 with a heavy trading volume of 1841424 shares. The company report on April 19, 2023 at 5:18 AM that New Oriental Announces Results for the Third Fiscal Quarter Ended February 28, 2023.

New Oriental Education & Technology Group Inc. (the “Company” or “New Oriental”) (NYSE: EDU/ 9901.SEHK), a provider of private educational services in China, today announced its unaudited financial results for the third fiscal quarter ended February 28, 2023, which is the third quarter of New Oriental’s fiscal year 2023.

Financial Highlights for the Third Fiscal Quarter Ended February 28, 2023.

It opened the trading session at $38.44, the shares rose to $38.45 and dropped to $36.93, the range by which the price of stock traded the whole day. The daily chart for EDU points out that the company has recorded 36.56% gains over the past six months. However, it is still -246.31% lower than its most recent low trading price.

If we look at the average trading volume of 1.91M shares, EDU reached to a volume of 1841424 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here is what top equities market gurus are saying about New Oriental Education & Technology Group Inc. [EDU]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for EDU shares is $53.31 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on EDU stock is a recommendation set at 1.60. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Citigroup have made an estimate for New Oriental Education & Technology Group Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Buy, with their previous recommendation back on December 30, 2022. The new note on the price target was released on October 27, 2022, representing the official price target for New Oriental Education & Technology Group Inc. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise from $18.80 to $36.60, while BofA Securities kept a Buy rating on EDU stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for New Oriental Education & Technology Group Inc. is set at 1.91, with the Price to Sales ratio for EDU stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 2.49. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 1.63, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 24.12. Price to Free Cash Flow for EDU in the course of the last twelve months was 11.46 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 2.40.

Trading performance analysis for EDU stock

New Oriental Education & Technology Group Inc. [EDU] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -6.79. With this latest performance, EDU shares dropped by -13.16% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 36.56% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 228.23% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for EDU stock in for the last two-week period is set at 39.10, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 33.42, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 42.70 for New Oriental Education & Technology Group Inc. [EDU]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 39.68, while it was recorded at 38.33 for the last single week of trading, and 33.45 for the last 200 days.

New Oriental Education & Technology Group Inc. [EDU]: A deeper dive into fundamental analysis

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and New Oriental Education & Technology Group Inc. [EDU] shares currently have an operating margin of -17.61 and a Gross Margin at +43.51. New Oriental Education & Technology Group Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -38.25.

Return on Total Capital for EDU is now -9.39, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is -22.05. Return on Equity for this stock declined to -27.56, with Return on Assets sitting at -14.68. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, New Oriental Education & Technology Group Inc. [EDU] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 18.36. Additionally, EDU Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 15.51, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 11.28. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 13.81, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 11.67.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, New Oriental Education & Technology Group Inc. [EDU] managed to generate an average of -$174,499 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 20.96 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.38.New Oriental Education & Technology Group Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 2.40 and a Current Ratio set at 2.40.

New Oriental Education & Technology Group Inc. [EDU]: An earnings per share (EPS) analysis

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for EDU. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for New Oriental Education & Technology Group Inc. go to 14.81%.

An analysis of insider ownership at New Oriental Education & Technology Group Inc. [EDU]