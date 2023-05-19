Nano-X Imaging Ltd. [NNOX] Revenue clocked in at $8.60 million, up 136.72% YTD: What’s Next?

Nano-X Imaging Ltd. [NASDAQ: NNOX] jumped around 0.15 points on Thursday, while shares priced at $17.47 at the close of the session, up 0.87%. The company report on May 17, 2023 at 4:05 PM that Nanox to Report First Quarter 2023 Financial Results on May 22, 2023.

Interested parties may register for the conference call using the following link: Nanox Q1 2023 Earnings Registration Link. You may access the live webcast of the conference call by using the following link: Nanox Q1 2023 Earnings. Both links will be posted in the Investor Relations section of the Nanox website at Events and Presentations.

Nano-X Imaging Ltd. stock is now 136.72% up from its year-to-date (YTD) trading value. NNOX Stock saw the intraday high of $17.52 and lowest of $16.31 per share. The company’s 52-week high price is 21.50, which means current price is +229.00% above from all time high which was touched on 05/12/23.

Compared to the average trading volume of 2.03M shares, NNOX reached a trading volume of 1921033 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

What do top market gurus say about Nano-X Imaging Ltd. [NNOX]?

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for NNOX shares is $31.50 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on NNOX stock is a recommendation set at 2.00. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Cantor Fitzgerald have made an estimate for Nano-X Imaging Ltd. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Overweight, with their previous recommendation back on January 05, 2023. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, Ladenburg Thalmann raised their target price to Buy. The new note on the price target was released on April 19, 2021, representing the official price target for Nano-X Imaging Ltd. stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Nano-X Imaging Ltd. is set at 1.70, with the Price to Sales ratio for NNOX stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 115.63. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 4.22, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 1.37.

How has NNOX stock performed recently?

Nano-X Imaging Ltd. [NNOX] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -12.17. With this latest performance, NNOX shares gained by 183.14% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 21.83% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 74.70% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for NNOX stock in for the last two-week period is set at 73.45, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 70.70, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 73.42 for Nano-X Imaging Ltd. [NNOX]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 8.86, while it was recorded at 18.01 for the last single week of trading, and 10.28 for the last 200 days.

Nano-X Imaging Ltd. [NNOX]: Deeper insight into the fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Nano-X Imaging Ltd. [NNOX] shares currently have an operating margin of -831.04 and a Gross Margin at -84.32. Nano-X Imaging Ltd.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -1320.16.

Return on Total Capital for NNOX is now -27.47, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is -40.06. Return on Equity for this stock declined to -44.51, with Return on Assets sitting at -36.70. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Nano-X Imaging Ltd. [NNOX] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 2.06. Additionally, NNOX Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 2.01, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 1.82. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 1.73, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 1.69.

Receivables Turnover for the company is 8.46 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.03.Nano-X Imaging Ltd.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 3.30 and a Current Ratio set at 3.30.

Insider trade positions for Nano-X Imaging Ltd. [NNOX]