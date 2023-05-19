MongoDB Inc. [MDB] gain 47.19% so far this year. What now?

MongoDB Inc. [NASDAQ: MDB] price surged by 2.56 percent to reach at $7.22. The company report on May 16, 2023 at 4:05 PM that MongoDB, Inc. Announces Date of First Quarter Fiscal 2024 Earnings Call.

MongoDB, Inc. (NASDAQ: MDB) today announced it will report its first quarter fiscal year 2024 financial results for the three months ended April 30, 2023, after the U.S. financial markets close on Thursday, June 1, 2023.

In conjunction with this announcement, MongoDB will host a conference call on Thursday, June 1, 2023, at 5:00 p.m. (Eastern Time) to discuss the Company’s financial results and business outlook. A live webcast of the call will be available on the “Investor Relations” page of the Company’s website at http://investors.mongodb.com. To access the call by phone, please go to this link (registration link), and you will be provided with dial in details. To avoid delays, we encourage participants to dial into the conference call fifteen minutes ahead of the scheduled start time. A replay of the webcast will also be available for a limited time at http://investors.mongodb.com.

A sum of 2156206 shares traded at recent session while its average daily volume was at 1.68M shares. MongoDB Inc. shares reached a high of $292.05 and dropped to a low of $280.00 until finishing in the latest session at $289.72.

The one-year MDB stock forecast points to a potential downside of -14.64. The average equity rating for MDB stock is currently 1.90, trading closer to a bullish pattern in the stock market.

Guru’s Opinion on MongoDB Inc. [MDB]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for MDB shares is $252.73 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on MDB stock is a recommendation set at 1.90. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Morgan Stanley have made an estimate for MongoDB Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Overweight, with their previous recommendation back on April 12, 2023. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, Bernstein raised their target price to Outperform. The new note on the price target was released on February 17, 2023, representing the official price target for MongoDB Inc. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise to $205, while Guggenheim analysts kept a Neutral rating on MDB stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for MongoDB Inc. is set at 11.00, with the Price to Sales ratio for MDB stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 15.83. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 27.23, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 26.17.

MDB Stock Performance Analysis:

MongoDB Inc. [MDB] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 9.71. With this latest performance, MDB shares gained by 25.82% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 59.10% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 17.16% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for MDB stock in for the last two-week period is set at 74.97, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 82.16, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 69.84 for MongoDB Inc. [MDB]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 229.44, while it was recorded at 277.49 for the last single week of trading, and 220.94 for the last 200 days.

Insight into MongoDB Inc. Fundamentals:

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and MongoDB Inc. [MDB] shares currently have an operating margin of -27.00 and a Gross Margin at +72.08. MongoDB Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -26.90.

Return on Total Capital for MDB is now -17.88, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is -18.15. Return on Equity for this stock declined to -49.12, with Return on Assets sitting at -13.71. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, MongoDB Inc. [MDB] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 160.22. Additionally, MDB Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 61.57, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 47.67. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 159.04, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 61.12.

Receivables Turnover for the company is 5.34 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.51.MongoDB Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 3.80 and a Current Ratio set at 3.80.

