MDU Resources Group Inc. [MDU] Stock trading around $28.99 per share: What’s Next?

The company report on May 18, 2023 at 4:25 PM that MDU Resources Names Chief Legal Officer Successor.

The Board of Directors of MDU Resources Group, Inc. (NYSE: MDU) has approved the appointment of Paul R. Sanderson to succeed Karl A. Liepitz as vice president, chief legal officer and secretary, effective upon the completion of the spinoff of the company’s construction materials subsidiary, Knife River Corporation, at which time Liepitz will become chief legal officer of Knife River.

Sanderson will join MDU Resources on June 1. He has been a partner in Evenson Sanderson PC since 2014 and previously was a partner with Zuger Kirmis & Smith in Bismarck. His focus primarily has been on regulatory matters for public utilities and civil litigation. Sanderson has served as outside counsel for MDU Resources’ companies in regulatory matters since 2011.

MDU Resources Group Inc. represents 203.38 million in outstanding shares, while the company has a total market value of $5.91 billion with the latest information. MDU stock price has been found in the range of $28.82 to $29.175.

If compared to the average trading volume of 1.01M shares, MDU reached a trading volume of 1922502 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for MDU shares is $33.75 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on MDU stock is a recommendation set at 2.40. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

BofA Securities have made an estimate for MDU Resources Group Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Underperform, with their previous recommendation back on October 24, 2022. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, BofA Securities raised their target price from $29 to $30. The new note on the price target was released on August 05, 2022, representing the official price target for MDU Resources Group Inc. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise to $36, while BofA Securities analysts kept a Buy rating on MDU stock. On September 16, 2019, analysts increased their price target for MDU shares from 31 to 32.

The Average True Range (ATR) for MDU Resources Group Inc. is set at 0.53, with the Price to Sales ratio for MDU stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 0.85. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 1.64, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 0.40.

MDU Resources Group Inc. [MDU] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -0.72. With this latest performance, MDU shares dropped by -2.82% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -3.53% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 6.11% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for MDU stock in for the last two-week period is set at 45.22, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 45.39, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 45.21 for MDU Resources Group Inc. [MDU]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 29.50, while it was recorded at 29.08 for the last single week of trading, and 29.94 for the last 200 days.

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and MDU Resources Group Inc. [MDU] shares currently have an operating margin of +8.23 and a Gross Margin at +11.72. MDU Resources Group Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +5.27.

Return on Total Capital for MDU is now 8.80, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is 5.88. Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 10.54, with Return on Assets sitting at 3.88. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, MDU Resources Group Inc. [MDU] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 89.43. Additionally, MDU Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 47.21, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 32.60. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 79.42, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 41.93.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, MDU Resources Group Inc. [MDU] managed to generate an average of $21,862 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 6.19 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.74.MDU Resources Group Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 1.10 and a Current Ratio set at 1.40.

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for MDU. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for MDU Resources Group Inc. go to 5.50%.

