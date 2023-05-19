Market cap of Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated [PEG] reaches 30.46B – now what?

Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated [NYSE: PEG] plunged by -$0.12 during the normal trading session on Thursday and reaching a high of $61.54 during the day while it closed the day at $61.41. The company report on May 2, 2023 at 7:30 AM that PSEG Announces First Quarter 2023 Results.

$2.58 Per Share Net Income.

Unlock the Hottest Top 10 Penny Stocks Today! Discover Now



Dive into the world of lucrative penny stocks with MarketClub's groundbreaking "Smart Scan" technology! Get an instant snapshot of the top 50 high volume stocks with a clear direction and outstanding liquidity - in other words, the strongest trending. To unlock this exclusive list, simply provide your first name, last name, and email for instant access.



Gain Access to Top 10 Penny Stocks Now!. Sponsored

$1.39 Per Share Non-GAAP Operating EarningsRe-Affirms Full-Year 2023 Non-GAAP Operating EPS Guidance Range of $3.40 – $3.50.

Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated stock has also loss -3.20% of its value over the past 7 days. However, PEG stock has declined by -0.58% in the 3 months of the year. Over the past six months meanwhile, it has gained 7.53% and gained 0.23% year-on date.

The market cap for PEG stock reached $30.46 billion, with 497.00 million shares outstanding and 492.03 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 2.59M shares, PEG reached a trading volume of 2057050 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here’s what leading stock market gurus have to say about Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated [PEG]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for PEG shares is $67.25 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on PEG stock is a recommendation set at 2.30. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Ladenburg Thalmann have made an estimate for Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Neutral, with their previous recommendation back on April 03, 2023. The new note on the price target was released on November 17, 2022, representing the official price target for Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise to $76, while Credit Suisse analysts kept a Neutral rating on PEG stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated is set at 1.02, with the Price to Sales ratio for PEG stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 2.71. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 2.07, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 2.43.

PEG stock trade performance evaluation

Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated [PEG] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -3.20. With this latest performance, PEG shares dropped by -4.12% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 7.53% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -10.55% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for PEG stock in for the last two-week period is set at 39.03, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 30.87, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 44.19 for Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated [PEG]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 61.74, while it was recorded at 62.21 for the last single week of trading, and 61.26 for the last 200 days.

Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated [PEG]: An insightful look at the core fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated [PEG] shares currently have an operating margin of +28.14 and a Gross Margin at +28.14. Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +8.93.

Return on Total Capital for PEG is now 9.51, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is 3.42. Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 7.32, with Return on Assets sitting at 2.11. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated [PEG] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 149.17. Additionally, PEG Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 59.87, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 42.04. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 121.38, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 48.71.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated [PEG] managed to generate an average of $82,315 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 5.21 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.24.Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 0.70 and a Current Ratio set at 0.80.

Earnings per share (EPS) analysis for Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated [PEG] stock

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for PEG. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated go to 4.30%.

Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated [PEG]: Insider Ownership positions