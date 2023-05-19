Market cap of Motive Capital Corp II [MTVC] reaches 448.46M – now what?

Motive Capital Corp II [NYSE: MTVC] gained 0.09% on the last trading session, reaching $10.51 price per share at the time.

Motive Capital Corp II represents 42.67 million in outstanding shares, while the company has a total market value of $448.46 million with the latest information. MTVC stock price has been found in the range of $10.50 to $10.5099.

If compared to the average trading volume of 166.76K shares, MTVC reached a trading volume of 1876902 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Motive Capital Corp II is set at 0.02 The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 1.30, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 0.02.

Trading performance analysis for MTVC stock

Motive Capital Corp II [MTVC] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 0.19. With this latest performance, MTVC shares gained by 0.67% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 4.06% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 5.80% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for MTVC stock in for the last two-week period is set at 78.89, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 84.43, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 74.69 for Motive Capital Corp II [MTVC]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 10.44, while it was recorded at 10.50 for the last single week of trading, and 10.19 for the last 200 days.

Motive Capital Corp II [MTVC]: A deeper dive into fundamental analysis

Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 0.96, with Return on Assets sitting at 0.92.

Motive Capital Corp II’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 10.70 and a Current Ratio set at 10.70.

