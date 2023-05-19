Market cap of MasterBrand Inc. [MBC] reaches 1.39B – now what?

MasterBrand Inc. [NYSE: MBC] closed the trading session at $10.79 on 05/18/23. The day’s price range saw the stock hit a low of $10.46, while the highest price level was $10.83. The company report on May 9, 2023 at 4:05 PM that MasterBrand Reports First Quarter 2023 Financial Results.

Net sales decreased 12.9% year-over-year to $676.7 million.

Net income was $35.0 million compared to $46.9 million in the prior year quarter.

The stocks have a year to date performance of 42.91 percent and weekly performance of 5.27 percent. The stock has performed 37.63 percent around the most recent 30 days and changed 7.68 percent over the most recent 3-months.

If compared to the average trading volume of 1.24M shares, MBC reached to a volume of 2140346 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here’s what leading stock market gurus have to say about MasterBrand Inc. [MBC]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for MBC shares is $13.00 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on MBC stock is a recommendation set at 3.00. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Loop Capital have made an estimate for MasterBrand Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Buy, with their previous recommendation back on May 10, 2023.

The Average True Range (ATR) for MasterBrand Inc. is set at 0.44, with the Price to Sales ratio for MBC stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 0.42. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 1.37, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 0.79. Price to Free Cash Flow for MBC in the course of the last twelve months was 11.17 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 1.10.

MBC stock trade performance evaluation

MasterBrand Inc. [MBC] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 5.27.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for MBC stock in for the last two-week period is set at 77.79, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 82.25, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 72.37 for MasterBrand Inc. [MBC]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 8.28, while it was recorded at 10.59 for the last single week of trading.

MasterBrand Inc. [MBC]: An insightful look at the core fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and MasterBrand Inc. [MBC] shares currently have an operating margin of +8.25 and a Gross Margin at +28.05. MasterBrand Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +4.74.

Return on Total Capital for MBC is now 11.86, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is 6.88. Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 8.97, with Return on Assets sitting at 5.62. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, MasterBrand Inc. [MBC] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 102.42. Additionally, MBC Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 50.60, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 40.86. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 99.31, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 49.06.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, MasterBrand Inc. [MBC] managed to generate an average of $11,954 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 11.01 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 1.18.MasterBrand Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 1.10 and a Current Ratio set at 2.00.

MasterBrand Inc. [MBC]: Insider Ownership positions