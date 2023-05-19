Market cap of Eli Lilly and Company [LLY] reaches 416.75B – now what?

Eli Lilly and Company [NYSE: LLY] traded at a high on 05/18/23, posting a 0.10 gain after which it closed the day’ session at $437.89. The company report on May 18, 2023 at 6:45 AM that Lilly’s peresolimab Phase 2a rheumatoid arthritis trial published in The New England Journal of Medicine.

Peresolimab met the primary efficacy endpoint in patients with refractory rheumatoid arthritis (RA).

Study evaluated a novel approach to treating patients with autoimmune diseases.

The results of the trading session contributed to over 2267633 shares changing hands. Over the past one week, the price volatility of Eli Lilly and Company stands at 1.68% while the volatility over the past one month is 2.38%.

The market cap for LLY stock reached $416.75 billion, with 949.27 million shares outstanding and 947.44 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 3.26M shares, LLY reached a trading volume of 2267633 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

What do top market gurus say about Eli Lilly and Company [LLY]?

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for LLY shares is $416.35 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on LLY stock is a recommendation set at 2.00. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Wells Fargo have made an estimate for Eli Lilly and Company shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Overweight, with their previous recommendation back on March 13, 2023. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, Jefferies raised their target price to Hold. The new note on the price target was released on March 06, 2023, representing the official price target for Eli Lilly and Company stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Eli Lilly and Company is set at 9.16, with the Price to Sales ratio for LLY stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 15.05. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 35.26, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 3.86. Price to Free Cash Flow for LLY in the course of the last twelve months was 848.95 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 1.00.

How has LLY stock performed recently?

Eli Lilly and Company [LLY] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 0.54. With this latest performance, LLY shares gained by 18.20% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 25.13% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 45.29% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for LLY stock in for the last two-week period is set at 78.58, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 79.40, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 76.67 for Eli Lilly and Company [LLY]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 374.57, while it was recorded at 436.19 for the last single week of trading, and 347.13 for the last 200 days.

Eli Lilly and Company [LLY]: Deeper insight into the fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Eli Lilly and Company [LLY] shares currently have an operating margin of +29.01 and a Gross Margin at +76.77. Eli Lilly and Company’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +21.88.

Return on Total Capital for LLY is now 31.22, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is 25.12. Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 63.63, with Return on Assets sitting at 12.71. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Eli Lilly and Company [LLY] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 152.48. Additionally, LLY Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 60.39, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 32.81. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 138.38, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 54.81.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Eli Lilly and Company [LLY] managed to generate an average of $160,123 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 3.42 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.58.Eli Lilly and Company’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 1.00 and a Current Ratio set at 1.30.

Earnings analysis for Eli Lilly and Company [LLY]

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for LLY. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Eli Lilly and Company go to 23.67%.

Insider trade positions for Eli Lilly and Company [LLY]