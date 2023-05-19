Market cap of Digital Turbine Inc. [APPS] reaches 1.40B – now what?

Digital Turbine Inc. [NASDAQ: APPS] stock went on an upward path that rose over 5.18% on Thursday, amounting to a one-week price increase of more than 13.34%. The company report on May 16, 2023 at 4:05 PM that Digital Turbine to Host Fourth Quarter and Fiscal 2023 Financial Results Conference Call on May 24, 2023, at 4:30pm ET.

Digital Turbine, Inc. (Nasdaq: APPS), a global mobile platform company, announced it will host a conference call and webcast to discuss its fourth quarter and fiscal 2023 financial results and operating progress on Wednesday, May 24th, at 4:30pm ET/1:30pm PT. The call, hosted by Digital Turbine’s Chief Executive Officer Bill Stone and Chief Financial Officer Barrett Garrison, can be accessed by dialing 888-317-6003 in the United States (or 412-317-6061 from international locations) and entering access code 9200430. A live and archived webcast of the call can be accessed via the Investor Relations section of Digital Turbine’s website. The webcast will be archived for a period of one year.

For those unable to join the live call, a playback will be available through May 31, 2023. The replay can be accessed by dialing 877-344-7529 in the United States or 412-317-0088 from international locations, passcode 5576243.

Over the last 12 months, APPS stock dropped by -48.47%. The one-year Digital Turbine Inc. stock forecast points to a potential upside of 5.46. The average equity rating for APPS stock is currently 2.60, trading closer to a bullish pattern in the stock market.

The market cap for the stock reached $1.40 billion, with 99.11 million shares outstanding and 95.14 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 1.81M shares, APPS stock reached a trading volume of 2032934 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for APPS shares is $14.83 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on APPS stock is a recommendation set at 2.60. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Macquarie have made an estimate for Digital Turbine Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Neutral, with their previous recommendation back on February 17, 2023. The new note on the price target was released on February 09, 2023, representing the official price target for Digital Turbine Inc. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another drop from $20 to $16, while B. Riley Securities kept a Neutral rating on APPS stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Digital Turbine Inc. is set at 0.54, with the Price to Sales ratio for APPS stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 1.98. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 2.29, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 0.79. Price to Free Cash Flow for APPS in the course of the last twelve months was 12.47 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 1.20.

Digital Turbine Inc. [APPS] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 13.34. With this latest performance, APPS shares gained by 11.54% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -28.87% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -48.47% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for APPS stock in for the last two-week period is set at 72.09, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 79.06, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 65.70 for Digital Turbine Inc. [APPS]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 11.77, while it was recorded at 12.93 for the last single week of trading, and 15.10 for the last 200 days.

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Digital Turbine Inc. [APPS] shares currently have an operating margin of +12.34 and a Gross Margin at +39.56. Digital Turbine Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +4.75.

Return on Total Capital for APPS is now 15.18, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is 6.02. Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 10.78, with Return on Assets sitting at 4.14. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Digital Turbine Inc. [APPS] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 104.52. Additionally, APPS Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 51.10, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 36.87. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 101.23, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 49.49.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Digital Turbine Inc. [APPS] managed to generate an average of $42,116 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 4.60 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.87.Digital Turbine Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 1.20 and a Current Ratio set at 1.20.

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for APPS. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Digital Turbine Inc. go to 10.00%.

