Market cap of Canadian Pacific Kansas City Limited [CP] reaches 102.66B – now what?

Canadian Pacific Kansas City Limited [NYSE: CP] gained 0.36% or 0.3 points to close at $82.70 with a heavy trading volume of 2067966 shares. The company report on May 15, 2023 at 8:15 AM that CPKC releases selected combined historical data; begins reporting consolidated weekly data.

Canadian Pacific Kansas City (TSX: CP) (NYSE: CP) (CPKC) today released selected combined historical financial information for the year ended Dec. 31, 2022 and the first quarter of 2023 reflecting CPKC results as if the merger between Canadian Pacific and Kansas City Southern had occurred as at Jan. 1, 2022.

This information has been furnished on a current report on Form 8-K with the United States Securities and Exchange Commission and applicable securities commissions and regulatory authorities in Canada (filed as an “Other” document on SEDAR). Additionally, CPKC released certain additional combined historical data related to operating metrics and historical revenue performance, available on CPKC’s investor website (investor.cpkcr.com). Beginning today, CPKC will report its weekly key metrics on a consolidated basis.

It opened the trading session at $82.44, the shares rose to $82.845 and dropped to $81.475, the range by which the price of stock traded the whole day. The daily chart for CP points out that the company has recorded 9.65% gains over the past six months. However, it is still -26.9% lower than its most recent low trading price.

If we look at the average trading volume of 2.05M shares, CP reached to a volume of 2067966 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here is what top equities market gurus are saying about Canadian Pacific Kansas City Limited [CP]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for CP shares is $118.21 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on CP stock is a recommendation set at 2.30. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Argus have made an estimate for Canadian Pacific Kansas City Limited shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Buy, with their previous recommendation back on May 16, 2023. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, BMO Capital Markets raised their target price to Outperform. The new note on the price target was released on April 18, 2023, representing the official price target for Canadian Pacific Kansas City Limited stock. On November 29, 2022, analysts increased their price target for CP shares from 80 to 98.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Canadian Pacific Kansas City Limited is set at 1.58, with the Price to Sales ratio for CP stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 11.11. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 1.95, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 0.23. Price to Free Cash Flow for CP in the course of the last twelve months was 52.19 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 0.60.

Trading performance analysis for CP stock

Canadian Pacific Kansas City Limited [CP] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 2.16. With this latest performance, CP shares gained by 3.13% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 9.65% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 15.68% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for CP stock in for the last two-week period is set at 63.70, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 66.25, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 61.29 for Canadian Pacific Kansas City Limited [CP]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 78.17, while it was recorded at 82.55 for the last single week of trading, and 76.81 for the last 200 days.

Canadian Pacific Kansas City Limited [CP]: A deeper dive into fundamental analysis

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Canadian Pacific Kansas City Limited [CP] shares currently have an operating margin of +38.34 and a Gross Margin at +39.93. Canadian Pacific Kansas City Limited’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +39.90.

Return on Total Capital for CP is now 5.98, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is 6.40. Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 9.67, with Return on Assets sitting at 4.95. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Canadian Pacific Kansas City Limited [CP] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 51.23. Additionally, CP Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 33.88, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 27.01. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 47.17, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 31.19.

Receivables Turnover for the company is 9.61 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.12.Canadian Pacific Kansas City Limited’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 0.60 and a Current Ratio set at 0.70.

Canadian Pacific Kansas City Limited [CP]: An earnings per share (EPS) analysis

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for CP. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Canadian Pacific Kansas City Limited go to 13.34%.

An analysis of insider ownership at Canadian Pacific Kansas City Limited [CP]