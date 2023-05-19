Market cap of BuzzFeed Inc. [BZFD] reaches 102.34M – now what?

BuzzFeed Inc. [NASDAQ: BZFD] gained 8.97% on the last trading session, reaching $0.73 price per share at the time. The company report on May 11, 2023 at 4:15 PM that BuzzFeed, Inc. Hosts Investor Day, Outlines Strategic Vision for the Future of Digital Media.

Company Projects Full Year 2023 Adjusted EBITDA1 in the High Teens Millions.

Unlock the Hottest Top 10 Penny Stocks Today! Discover Now



Dive into the world of lucrative penny stocks with MarketClub's groundbreaking "Smart Scan" technology! Get an instant snapshot of the top 50 high volume stocks with a clear direction and outstanding liquidity - in other words, the strongest trending. To unlock this exclusive list, simply provide your first name, last name, and email for instant access.



Gain Access to Top 10 Penny Stocks Now!. Sponsored

BuzzFeed Inc. represents 140.70 million in outstanding shares, while the company has a total market value of $102.34 million with the latest information. BZFD stock price has been found in the range of $0.6553 to $0.738.

If compared to the average trading volume of 2.17M shares, BZFD reached a trading volume of 1932067 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here is what top equities market gurus are saying about BuzzFeed Inc. [BZFD]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for BZFD shares is $1.67 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on BZFD stock is a recommendation set at 3.00. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Cowen have made an estimate for BuzzFeed Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Market Perform, with their previous recommendation back on November 22, 2022. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, BofA Securities dropped their target price from $4.50 to $2. The new note on the price target was released on August 11, 2022, representing the official price target for BuzzFeed Inc. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise to $5, while BofA Securities analysts kept a Neutral rating on BZFD stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for BuzzFeed Inc. is set at 0.09, with the Price to Sales ratio for BZFD stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 0.23. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 0.66, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 0.36.

Trading performance analysis for BZFD stock

BuzzFeed Inc. [BZFD] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 35.16. With this latest performance, BZFD shares dropped by -21.86% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -57.18% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -78.27% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for BZFD stock in for the last two-week period is set at 53.04, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 65.33, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 47.62 for BuzzFeed Inc. [BZFD]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 0.8438, while it was recorded at 0.6142 for the last single week of trading, and 1.3712 for the last 200 days.

BuzzFeed Inc. [BZFD]: A deeper dive into fundamental analysis

BuzzFeed Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 1.40 and a Current Ratio set at 1.40.

BuzzFeed Inc. [BZFD]: An earnings per share (EPS) analysis

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for BZFD. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for BuzzFeed Inc. go to 44.30%.

An analysis of insider ownership at BuzzFeed Inc. [BZFD]