Market cap of Brookfield Corporation [BN] reaches 51.79B – now what?

Brookfield Corporation [NYSE: BN] traded at a low on 05/18/23, posting a -0.97 loss after which it closed the day’ session at $30.76. The company report on May 11, 2023 at 6:45 AM that Brookfield Corporation Reports Strong First Quarter Results.

Distributable Earnings Before Realizations up 24% to $4.3 billion over the last twelve months.

The results of the trading session contributed to over 1784550 shares changing hands. Over the past one week, the price volatility of Brookfield Corporation stands at 2.60% while the volatility over the past one month is 2.75%.

The market cap for BN stock reached $51.79 billion, with 1.58 billion shares outstanding and 1.38 billion shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 2.74M shares, BN reached a trading volume of 1784550 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

What do top market gurus say about Brookfield Corporation [BN]?

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for BN shares is $48.30 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on BN stock is a recommendation set at 1.70. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Keefe Bruyette have made an estimate for Brookfield Corporation shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Mkt Perform, with their previous recommendation back on May 12, 2023. The new note on the price target was released on March 20, 2023, representing the official price target for Brookfield Corporation stock. Previously, the target price had yet another drop from $42 to $41, while Credit Suisse kept a Neutral rating on BN stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Brookfield Corporation is set at 0.90, with the Price to Sales ratio for BN stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 0.55. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 1.23, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 8.55.

How has BN stock performed recently?

Brookfield Corporation [BN] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -1.41. With this latest performance, BN shares dropped by -7.21% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -18.58% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -22.81% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for BN stock in for the last two-week period is set at 45.37, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 44.93, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 45.58 for Brookfield Corporation [BN]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 31.17, while it was recorded at 30.60 for the last single week of trading, and 38.54 for the last 200 days.

Brookfield Corporation [BN]: Deeper insight into the fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Brookfield Corporation [BN] shares currently have an operating margin of +14.97 and a Gross Margin at +31.27. Brookfield Corporation’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +2.18.

Return on Total Capital for BN is now 4.05, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is 0.88. Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 4.54, with Return on Assets sitting at 0.49. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Brookfield Corporation [BN] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 490.01. Additionally, BN Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 83.05, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 51.39. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 541.29, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 83.05.

Receivables Turnover for the company is 4.45 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.23.

Earnings analysis for Brookfield Corporation [BN]

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for BN. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Brookfield Corporation go to 18.50%.

Insider trade positions for Brookfield Corporation [BN]