Market cap of Altimmune Inc. [ALT] reaches 229.66M – now what?

Altimmune Inc. [NASDAQ: ALT] price plunged by -3.26 percent to reach at -$0.15. The company report on May 11, 2023 at 7:00 AM that Altimmune Announces First Quarter 2023 Financial Results and Provides a Business Update.

Initiation of the IMPACT Phase 2b trial of pemvidutide in non-alcoholic steatohepatitis (NASH) expected mid-2023.

Top-line 48-week results from the MOMENTUM Phase 2 obesity trial expected Q4 2023.

A sum of 1828728 shares traded at recent session while its average daily volume was at 2.11M shares. Altimmune Inc. shares reached a high of $4.63 and dropped to a low of $4.29 until finishing in the latest session at $4.45.

The one-year ALT stock forecast points to a potential upside of 83.05. The average equity rating for ALT stock is currently 1.90, trading closer to a bullish pattern in the stock market.

Guru’s Opinion on Altimmune Inc. [ALT]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for ALT shares is $26.25 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on ALT stock is a recommendation set at 1.90. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Goldman have made an estimate for Altimmune Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Neutral, with their previous recommendation back on March 22, 2023. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, Goldman raised their target price to Buy. The new note on the price target was released on December 01, 2022, representing the official price target for Altimmune Inc. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise to $30, while Jefferies analysts kept a Buy rating on ALT stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Altimmune Inc. is set at 0.39 The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 1.33, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 3.21.

ALT Stock Performance Analysis:

Altimmune Inc. [ALT] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -16.51. With this latest performance, ALT shares dropped by -25.46% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -59.25% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -15.88% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for ALT stock in for the last two-week period is set at 35.16, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 31.85, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 35.71 for Altimmune Inc. [ALT]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 5.76, while it was recorded at 4.73 for the last single week of trading, and 11.43 for the last 200 days.

Insight into Altimmune Inc. Fundamentals:

Return on Total Capital for ALT is now -45.29, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is -43.87. Return on Equity for this stock declined to -44.07, with Return on Assets sitting at -39.79. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Altimmune Inc. [ALT] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 0.61. Additionally, ALT Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 0.60, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 0.54. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 0.36, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 0.36.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Altimmune Inc. [ALT] managed to generate an average of -$1,629,096 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is -0.02 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.00.Altimmune Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 11.60 and a Current Ratio set at 11.60.

Altimmune Inc. [ALT] Insider Position Details