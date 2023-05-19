Market Analysts see Workday Inc. [WDAY] falling to $200. Time to buy?

Workday Inc. [NASDAQ: WDAY] surged by $7.53 during the normal trading session on Thursday and reaching a high of $195.82 during the day while it closed the day at $195.75. The company report on May 4, 2023 at 8:30 AM that Workday Announces Date of Fiscal 2024 First Quarter Financial Results.

Workday, Inc. (NASDAQ: WDAY), a leader in enterprise cloud applications for finance and human resources, plans to announce its fiscal 2024 first quarter financial results after market close on Thursday, May 25, 2023. The company will host a conference call at 1:30 p.m. Pacific Time / 4:30 p.m. Eastern Time to review its financial results and business outlook.

A live webcast of the event will be available on the Workday Investor Relations site. The replay of the webcast will be available for a minimum of 90 days after the conference call.

Workday Inc. stock has also gained 9.77% of its value over the past 7 days. However, WDAY stock has inclined by 4.26% in the 3 months of the year. Over the past six months meanwhile, it has gained 21.78% and gained 16.98% year-on date.

The market cap for WDAY stock reached $49.47 billion, with 257.35 million shares outstanding and 200.33 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 1.92M shares, WDAY reached a trading volume of 2040974 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here’s what leading stock market gurus have to say about Workday Inc. [WDAY]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for WDAY shares is $211.99 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on WDAY stock is a recommendation set at 2.20. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Stifel have made an estimate for Workday Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Hold, with their previous recommendation back on May 08, 2023. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, Societe Generale dropped their target price from $212 to $205. The new note on the price target was released on March 01, 2023, representing the official price target for Workday Inc. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise from $240 to $250, while Wells Fargo kept a Overweight rating on WDAY stock. On February 28, 2023, analysts increased their price target for WDAY shares from 185 to 210.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Workday Inc. is set at 5.14, with the Price to Sales ratio for WDAY stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 7.96. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 9.02, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 24.22. Price to Free Cash Flow for WDAY in the course of the last twelve months was 29.93 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 1.80.

WDAY stock trade performance evaluation

Workday Inc. [WDAY] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 9.77. With this latest performance, WDAY shares gained by 1.94% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 21.78% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 12.93% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for WDAY stock in for the last two-week period is set at 64.98, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 74.69, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 59.83 for Workday Inc. [WDAY]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 189.13, while it was recorded at 187.50 for the last single week of trading, and 170.75 for the last 200 days.

Workday Inc. [WDAY]: An insightful look at the core fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Workday Inc. [WDAY] shares currently have an operating margin of -3.87 and a Gross Margin at +72.33. Workday Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -5.92.

Return on Total Capital for WDAY is now -3.10, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is -5.21. Return on Equity for this stock declined to -7.25, with Return on Assets sitting at -3.06. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Workday Inc. [WDAY] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 58.17. Additionally, WDAY Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 36.78, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 24.09. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 56.53, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 35.74.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Workday Inc. [WDAY] managed to generate an average of -$20,720 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 4.41 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.52.Workday Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 1.80 and a Current Ratio set at 1.80.

Earnings per share (EPS) analysis for Workday Inc. [WDAY] stock

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for WDAY. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Workday Inc. go to 24.82%.

Workday Inc. [WDAY]: Insider Ownership positions