Market Analysts see Hayward Holdings Inc. [HAYW] gaining to $13. Time to buy?

Hayward Holdings Inc. [NYSE: HAYW] price surged by 2.71 percent to reach at $0.32. The company report on May 18, 2023 at 9:00 AM that Hayward Holdings Announces Upcoming Conference Participation.

Hayward Holdings, Inc. (NYSE: HAYW) a global designer, manufacturer, and marketer of a broad portfolio of pool and outdoor living technology, is announcing its participation in the following investor conferences:.

Unlock the Hottest Top 10 Penny Stocks Today! Discover Now



Dive into the world of lucrative penny stocks with MarketClub's groundbreaking "Smart Scan" technology! Get an instant snapshot of the top 50 high volume stocks with a clear direction and outstanding liquidity - in other words, the strongest trending. To unlock this exclusive list, simply provide your first name, last name, and email for instant access.



Gain Access to Top 10 Penny Stocks Now!. Sponsored

Wolfe Research 16th Annual Transportation and Industrials ConferenceDate: Tuesday, May 23rdLocation: New York, New York.

A sum of 2237806 shares traded at recent session while its average daily volume was at 2.07M shares. Hayward Holdings Inc. shares reached a high of $12.16 and dropped to a low of $11.63 until finishing in the latest session at $12.14.

The one-year HAYW stock forecast points to a potential upside of 6.97. The average equity rating for HAYW stock is currently 2.40, trading closer to a bullish pattern in the stock market.

Guru’s Opinion on Hayward Holdings Inc. [HAYW]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for HAYW shares is $13.05 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on HAYW stock is a recommendation set at 2.40. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Stifel have made an estimate for Hayward Holdings Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Hold, with their previous recommendation back on February 06, 2023. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, Jefferies dropped their target price from $9.50 to $15. The new note on the price target was released on January 04, 2023, representing the official price target for Hayward Holdings Inc. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise to $11, while Stifel analysts kept a Buy rating on HAYW stock. On October 18, 2022, analysts decreased their price target for HAYW shares from 14 to 8.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Hayward Holdings Inc. is set at 0.47, with the Price to Sales ratio for HAYW stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 2.26. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 2.10, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 0.20. Price to Free Cash Flow for HAYW in the course of the last twelve months was 47.11 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 2.10.

HAYW Stock Performance Analysis:

Hayward Holdings Inc. [HAYW] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 8.49. With this latest performance, HAYW shares gained by 8.88% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 14.53% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -18.41% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for HAYW stock in for the last two-week period is set at 56.65, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 59.42, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 54.94 for Hayward Holdings Inc. [HAYW]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 11.48, while it was recorded at 11.68 for the last single week of trading, and 10.90 for the last 200 days.

Insight into Hayward Holdings Inc. Fundamentals:

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Hayward Holdings Inc. [HAYW] shares currently have an operating margin of +22.35 and a Gross Margin at +42.99. Hayward Holdings Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +13.65.

Return on Total Capital for HAYW is now 12.18, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is 7.51. Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 13.84, with Return on Assets sitting at 6.13. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Hayward Holdings Inc. [HAYW] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 96.17. Additionally, HAYW Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 49.02, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 40.91. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 94.02, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 47.93.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Hayward Holdings Inc. [HAYW] managed to generate an average of $89,674 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 5.91 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.45.Hayward Holdings Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 2.10 and a Current Ratio set at 3.50.

Hayward Holdings Inc. [HAYW] Insider Position Details