Market Analysts see Five9 Inc. [FIVN] gaining to $85. Time to buy?

Five9 Inc. [NASDAQ: FIVN] traded at a high on 05/18/23, posting a 7.35 gain after which it closed the day’ session at $60.77. The company report on May 11, 2023 at 4:05 PM that Five9 Announces Upcoming Conference Participation.

Five9, Inc. (NASDAQ:FIVN), a leading provider of the intelligent CX Platform, today announced that members of its management team will present at the following investor conferences:.

SVB Moffett Nathanson Technology, Media & Telecom Conference on Thursday, May 18th at 8:00 AM Eastern Time.

The results of the trading session contributed to over 2198838 shares changing hands. Over the past one week, the price volatility of Five9 Inc. stands at 5.34% while the volatility over the past one month is 5.42%.

The market cap for FIVN stock reached $4.48 billion, with 71.26 million shares outstanding and 69.34 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 1.56M shares, FIVN reached a trading volume of 2198838 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

What do top market gurus say about Five9 Inc. [FIVN]?

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for FIVN shares is $83.75 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on FIVN stock is a recommendation set at 2.20. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Rosenblatt have made an estimate for Five9 Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Buy, with their previous recommendation back on March 24, 2023. The new note on the price target was released on January 05, 2023, representing the official price target for Five9 Inc. stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Five9 Inc. is set at 3.10, with the Price to Sales ratio for FIVN stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 5.49. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 12.77, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 8.55. Price to Free Cash Flow for FIVN in the course of the last twelve months was 102.17 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 5.00.

How has FIVN stock performed recently?

Five9 Inc. [FIVN] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 14.06. With this latest performance, FIVN shares dropped by -10.06% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -4.81% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -35.79% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for FIVN stock in for the last two-week period is set at 51.35, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 58.36, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 48.32 for Five9 Inc. [FIVN]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 63.50, while it was recorded at 55.55 for the last single week of trading, and 72.74 for the last 200 days.

Five9 Inc. [FIVN]: Deeper insight into the fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Five9 Inc. [FIVN] shares currently have an operating margin of -9.30 and a Gross Margin at +51.66. Five9 Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -12.15.

Return on Total Capital for FIVN is now -6.78, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is -8.94. Return on Equity for this stock declined to -36.33, with Return on Assets sitting at -7.77. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Five9 Inc. [FIVN] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 255.05. Additionally, FIVN Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 71.83, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 63.53. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 251.57, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 70.85.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Five9 Inc. [FIVN] managed to generate an average of -$39,769 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 8.79 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.64.Five9 Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 5.00 and a Current Ratio set at 5.00.

Earnings analysis for Five9 Inc. [FIVN]

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for FIVN. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Five9 Inc. go to 21.44%.

Insider trade positions for Five9 Inc. [FIVN]