Market Analysts see Cronos Group Inc. [CRON] gaining to $3. Time to buy?

Cronos Group Inc. [NASDAQ: CRON] gained 4.00% or 0.07 points to close at $1.82 with a heavy trading volume of 2166899 shares. The company report on May 12, 2023 at 3:00 PM that Cronos Group Inc. to Speak at the Canaccord Genuity 7th Annual Global Cannabis Conference.

A live webcast will be available on the Investors section of the Company’s website at https://ir.thecronosgroup.com/events-presentations.

It opened the trading session at $1.75, the shares rose to $1.85 and dropped to $1.73, the range by which the price of stock traded the whole day. The daily chart for CRON points out that the company has recorded -40.72% loss over the past six months. However, it is still -9.64% lower than its most recent low trading price.

If we look at the average trading volume of 1.49M shares, CRON reached to a volume of 2166899 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here is what top equities market gurus are saying about Cronos Group Inc. [CRON]:

Bernstein have made an estimate for Cronos Group Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Mkt Perform, with their previous recommendation back on November 02, 2022. The new note on the price target was released on July 28, 2022, representing the official price target for Cronos Group Inc. stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Cronos Group Inc. is set at 0.09, with the Price to Sales ratio for CRON stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 8.23. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 0.46, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 2.13.

Trading performance analysis for CRON stock

Cronos Group Inc. [CRON] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 3.41. With this latest performance, CRON shares dropped by -6.19% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -40.72% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -48.59% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for CRON stock in for the last two-week period is set at 47.73, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 49.43, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 46.51 for Cronos Group Inc. [CRON]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 1.8838, while it was recorded at 1.7560 for the last single week of trading, and 2.5748 for the last 200 days.

Cronos Group Inc. [CRON]: A deeper dive into fundamental analysis

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Cronos Group Inc. [CRON] shares currently have an operating margin of -126.23 and a Gross Margin at +6.47. Cronos Group Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -183.60.

Return on Total Capital for CRON is now -9.30, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is -13.51. Return on Equity for this stock declined to -13.56, with Return on Assets sitting at -12.89. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Cronos Group Inc. [CRON] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 0.34. Additionally, CRON Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 0.34, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 0.32. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 0.22, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 0.22.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Cronos Group Inc. [CRON] managed to generate an average of -$491,425 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 2.57 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.07.Cronos Group Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 29.90 and a Current Ratio set at 31.40.

Cronos Group Inc. [CRON]: An earnings per share (EPS) analysis

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for CRON. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Cronos Group Inc. go to 45.80%.

An analysis of insider ownership at Cronos Group Inc. [CRON]