Market Analysts see Brixmor Property Group Inc. [BRX] gaining to $22. Time to buy?

Brixmor Property Group Inc. [NYSE: BRX] plunged by -$0.25 during the normal trading session on Thursday and reaching a high of $20.655 during the day while it closed the day at $20.40. The company report on May 1, 2023 at 4:05 PM that BRIXMOR PROPERTY GROUP REPORTS FIRST QUARTER 2023 RESULTS.

– Continues to Deliver Strong Operating Metrics -.

Brixmor Property Group Inc. (NYSE: BRX) (“Brixmor” or the “Company”) announced today its operating results for the three months ended March 31, 2023. For the three months ended March 31, 2023 and 2022, net income was $0.37 per diluted share and $0.26 per diluted share, respectively.

Brixmor Property Group Inc. stock has also loss -0.58% of its value over the past 7 days. However, BRX stock has declined by -11.76% in the 3 months of the year. Over the past six months meanwhile, it has lost -9.01% and lost -10.01% year-on date.

The market cap for BRX stock reached $6.10 billion, with 300.82 million shares outstanding and 298.27 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 2.18M shares, BRX reached a trading volume of 1868985 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here’s what leading stock market gurus have to say about Brixmor Property Group Inc. [BRX]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for BRX shares is $24.86 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on BRX stock is a recommendation set at 2.30. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Goldman have made an estimate for Brixmor Property Group Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Neutral, with their previous recommendation back on March 21, 2023. The new note on the price target was released on December 16, 2022, representing the official price target for Brixmor Property Group Inc. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another drop from $26 to $24, while Mizuho kept a Buy rating on BRX stock. On June 30, 2022, analysts decreased their price target for BRX shares from 29 to 20.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Brixmor Property Group Inc. is set at 0.49, with the Price to Sales ratio for BRX stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 4.95. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 2.12, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 0.01.

BRX stock trade performance evaluation

Brixmor Property Group Inc. [BRX] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -0.58. With this latest performance, BRX shares dropped by -1.54% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -9.01% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -17.21% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for BRX stock in for the last two-week period is set at 44.76, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 43.66, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 45.18 for Brixmor Property Group Inc. [BRX]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 20.76, while it was recorded at 20.54 for the last single week of trading, and 21.63 for the last 200 days.

Brixmor Property Group Inc. [BRX]: An insightful look at the core fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Brixmor Property Group Inc. [BRX] shares currently have an operating margin of +36.48 and a Gross Margin at +46.10. Brixmor Property Group Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +29.00.

Return on Total Capital for BRX is now 5.54, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is 4.48. Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 12.65, with Return on Assets sitting at 4.20. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Brixmor Property Group Inc. [BRX] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 180.53. Additionally, BRX Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 64.35, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 61.31. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 180.53, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 64.35.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Brixmor Property Group Inc. [BRX] managed to generate an average of $703,568 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 4.88 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.14.

Earnings per share (EPS) analysis for Brixmor Property Group Inc. [BRX] stock

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for BRX. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Brixmor Property Group Inc. go to -2.33%.

Brixmor Property Group Inc. [BRX]: Insider Ownership positions