Lucy Scientific Discovery Inc. [LSDI] is -63.88% lower this YTD. Is it still time to buy?

Lucy Scientific Discovery Inc. [NASDAQ: LSDI] jumped around 0.15 points on Thursday, while shares priced at $1.08 at the close of the session, up 16.76%. The company report on May 18, 2023 at 9:00 AM that Lucy Scientific Discovery Inc. Accelerates Psilocybin Access and Product Launch through a Strategic Partnership with TheraPsil.

TheraPsil is a prominent non-profit organization that advocates for legal, compassionate access to psilocybin therapy for Canadians in medical need. TheraPsil supports patients with their applications for ministerial approval of psilocybin for medical purposes and connects approved patients with qualified practitioners to receive psilocybin-assisted therapy treatment. TheraPsil has been advocating for compassionate access since 2019.

Unlock the Hottest Top 10 Penny Stocks Today! Discover Now



Dive into the world of lucrative penny stocks with MarketClub's groundbreaking "Smart Scan" technology! Get an instant snapshot of the top 50 high volume stocks with a clear direction and outstanding liquidity - in other words, the strongest trending. To unlock this exclusive list, simply provide your first name, last name, and email for instant access.



Gain Access to Top 10 Penny Stocks Now!. Sponsored

Compared to the average trading volume of 296.91K shares, LSDI reached a trading volume of 1279407 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

How has LSDI stock performed recently?

Lucy Scientific Discovery Inc. [LSDI] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -4.42.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for LSDI stock in for the last two-week period is set at 44.98, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 45.08, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 43.41 for Lucy Scientific Discovery Inc. [LSDI]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 1.1862, while it was recorded at 1.0296 for the last single week of trading.

Lucy Scientific Discovery Inc. [LSDI]: Deeper insight into the fundamentals

Additionally, LSDI Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 11,577.19, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 104.06.

Lucy Scientific Discovery Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 0.20 and a Current Ratio set at 0.20.

Insider trade positions for Lucy Scientific Discovery Inc. [LSDI]