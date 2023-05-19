Lottery.com Inc. [LTRY] stock Initiated by Chardan Capital Markets analyst, price target now $14

Lottery.com Inc. [NASDAQ: LTRY] slipped around -0.1 points on Thursday, while shares priced at $0.36 at the close of the session, down -21.59%. The company report on April 25, 2023 at 1:34 PM that Lottery.com, Inc. Recommences Ticket Operations.

Affiliate Program Reactivated and Dominican Republic Distribution Deal Reached.

Lottery.com Inc. stock is now 104.36% up from its year-to-date (YTD) trading value. LTRY Stock saw the intraday high of $0.4411 and lowest of $0.3214 per share. The company’s 52-week high price is 1.90, which means current price is +122.65% above from all time high which was touched on 02/14/23.

Compared to the average trading volume of 446.20K shares, LTRY reached a trading volume of 1782275 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

What do top market gurus say about Lottery.com Inc. [LTRY]?

Chardan Capital Markets have made an estimate for Lottery.com Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Buy, with their previous recommendation back on November 23, 2021.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Lottery.com Inc. is set at 0.10, with the Price to Sales ratio for LTRY stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 0.22. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 0.12.

How has LTRY stock performed recently?

Lottery.com Inc. [LTRY] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -34.42. With this latest performance, LTRY shares dropped by -9.19% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 21.00% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -74.05% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for LTRY stock in for the last two-week period is set at 39.63, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 32.64, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 43.24 for Lottery.com Inc. [LTRY]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 0.4227, while it was recorded at 0.4942 for the last single week of trading, and 0.3714 for the last 200 days.

Lottery.com Inc. [LTRY]: Deeper insight into the fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Lottery.com Inc. [LTRY] shares currently have an operating margin of -182.07 and a Gross Margin at -101.02. Lottery.com Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -323.27.

Return on Total Capital for LTRY is now -39.74, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is -12.21. Return on Equity for this stock declined to -76.47, with Return on Assets sitting at -62.71. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Lottery.com Inc. [LTRY] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 2.81. Additionally, LTRY Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 2.73, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 3.61.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Lottery.com Inc. [LTRY] managed to generate an average of -$221,852 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 6.32 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.19.

Insider trade positions for Lottery.com Inc. [LTRY]