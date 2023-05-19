Lithium Americas Corp. [LAC] Is Currently -0.30 below its 200 Period Moving Avg: What Does This Mean?

Lithium Americas Corp. [NYSE: LAC] closed the trading session at $22.93 on 05/18/23. The day’s price range saw the stock hit a low of $22.29, while the highest price level was $23.03. The company report on May 15, 2023 at 5:52 PM that Lithium Americas Reports First Quarter 2023 Results.

The stocks have a year to date performance of 21.00 percent and weekly performance of 7.35 percent. The stock has been moved at -13.11 percent over the last six months. The stock has performed 13.80 percent around the most recent 30 days and changed -9.19 percent over the most recent 3-months.

If compared to the average trading volume of 1.87M shares, LAC reached to a volume of 2084152 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here’s what leading stock market gurus have to say about Lithium Americas Corp. [LAC]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for LAC shares is $36.17 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on LAC stock is a recommendation set at 2.00. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Evercore ISI have made an estimate for Lithium Americas Corp. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Outperform, with their previous recommendation back on November 16, 2022. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, B. Riley Securities dropped their target price from $44 to $41. The new note on the price target was released on October 27, 2022, representing the official price target for Lithium Americas Corp. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise to $38, while Piper Sandler analysts kept a Overweight rating on LAC stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Lithium Americas Corp. is set at 0.89 The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 3.95, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 2.21.

LAC stock trade performance evaluation

Lithium Americas Corp. [LAC] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 7.35. With this latest performance, LAC shares gained by 13.80% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -13.11% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -5.29% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for LAC stock in for the last two-week period is set at 66.71, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 74.11, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 61.24 for Lithium Americas Corp. [LAC]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 20.50, while it was recorded at 22.25 for the last single week of trading, and 23.92 for the last 200 days.

Lithium Americas Corp. [LAC]: An insightful look at the core fundamentals

Return on Equity for this stock declined to -14.00, with Return on Assets sitting at -10.11.

Lithium Americas Corp.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 18.10 and a Current Ratio set at 18.10.

Lithium Americas Corp. [LAC]: Insider Ownership positions