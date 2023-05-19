Lam Research Corporation [LRCX] moved up 4.29: Why It’s Important

Lam Research Corporation [NASDAQ: LRCX] surged by $24.63 during the normal trading session on Thursday and reaching a high of $600.29 during the day while it closed the day at $598.74. The company report on May 17, 2023 at 4:05 PM that Lam Research Corporation Announces Participation at Upcoming Conference.

Lam Research Corp. (Nasdaq: LRCX) today announced that Tim Archer, President and Chief Executive Officer, will participate in the following upcoming investor event:.

Bernstein Strategic Decisions Conference, May 31, 2023 at 7:00 a.m. Pacific Time (10:00 a.m. Eastern Time).

Lam Research Corporation stock has also gained 13.51% of its value over the past 7 days. However, LRCX stock has inclined by 19.43% in the 3 months of the year. Over the past six months meanwhile, it has gained 22.01% and gained 42.46% year-on date.

The market cap for LRCX stock reached $80.49 billion, with 134.92 million shares outstanding and 133.88 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 1.27M shares, LRCX reached a trading volume of 1920310 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here’s what leading stock market gurus have to say about Lam Research Corporation [LRCX]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for LRCX shares is $528.42 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on LRCX stock is a recommendation set at 2.30. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Wells Fargo have made an estimate for Lam Research Corporation shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Equal Weight, with their previous recommendation back on April 20, 2023. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, Stifel raised their target price from $495 to $505. The new note on the price target was released on April 20, 2023, representing the official price target for Lam Research Corporation stock. Previously, the target price had yet another drop from $525 to $520, while Mizuho kept a Buy rating on LRCX stock. On April 20, 2023, analysts increased their price target for LRCX shares from 515 to 550.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Lam Research Corporation is set at 16.77, with the Price to Sales ratio for LRCX stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 4.27. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 9.61, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 39.94. Price to Free Cash Flow for LRCX in the course of the last twelve months was 26.24 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 2.00.

LRCX stock trade performance evaluation

Lam Research Corporation [LRCX] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 13.51. With this latest performance, LRCX shares gained by 21.94% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 22.01% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 16.88% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for LRCX stock in for the last two-week period is set at 75.97, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 83.64, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 70.37 for Lam Research Corporation [LRCX]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 513.47, while it was recorded at 562.23 for the last single week of trading, and 463.36 for the last 200 days.

Lam Research Corporation [LRCX]: An insightful look at the core fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Lam Research Corporation [LRCX] shares currently have an operating margin of +31.14 and a Gross Margin at +45.62. Lam Research Corporation’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +26.80.

Return on Total Capital for LRCX is now 47.15, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is 40.80. Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 74.85, with Return on Assets sitting at 27.84. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Lam Research Corporation [LRCX] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 83.22. Additionally, LRCX Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 45.42, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 30.38. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 82.24, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 44.88.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Lam Research Corporation [LRCX] managed to generate an average of $260,186 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 4.68 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 1.04.Lam Research Corporation’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 2.00 and a Current Ratio set at 3.10.

Earnings per share (EPS) analysis for Lam Research Corporation [LRCX] stock

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for LRCX. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Lam Research Corporation go to 0.01%.

Lam Research Corporation [LRCX]: Insider Ownership positions