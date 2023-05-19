KKR & Co. Inc. [KKR] moved up 1.17: Why It’s Important

KKR & Co. Inc. [NYSE: KKR] stock went on an upward path that rose over 1.17% on Thursday, amounting to a one-week price increase of more than 2.80%. The company report on May 18, 2023 at 4:15 PM that KKR to Present at the Bernstein 39th Annual Strategic Decisions Conference 2023.

KKR & Co. Inc. (NYSE: KKR) announced today that Joseph Y. Bae, Co-Chief Executive Officer, will present at the Bernstein 39th Annual Strategic Decisions Conference 2023 on Thursday, June 1, 2023 at 8:00 AM ET.

A live webcast of the presentation will be available on the Investor Center section of KKR’s website at https://ir.kkr.com/events-presentations/. For those unable to listen to the live webcast, a replay will be available on the website shortly after the event.

Over the last 12 months, KKR stock dropped by -5.86%. The one-year KKR & Co. Inc. stock forecast points to a potential upside of 20.97. The average equity rating for KKR stock is currently 1.90, trading closer to a bullish pattern in the stock market.

The market cap for the stock reached $43.14 billion, with 862.30 million shares outstanding and 741.43 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 2.98M shares, KKR stock reached a trading volume of 2329479 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Guru’s Opinion on KKR & Co. Inc. [KKR]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for KKR shares is $63.23 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on KKR stock is a recommendation set at 1.90. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Barclays have made an estimate for KKR & Co. Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Overweight, with their previous recommendation back on March 02, 2023. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, BofA Securities raised their target price from $57 to $60. The new note on the price target was released on November 02, 2022, representing the official price target for KKR & Co. Inc. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise to $48, while Credit Suisse analysts kept a Neutral rating on KKR stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for KKR & Co. Inc. is set at 1.50, with the Price to Sales ratio for KKR stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 6.90. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 2.59, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 14.86.

KKR Stock Performance Analysis:

KKR & Co. Inc. [KKR] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 2.80. With this latest performance, KKR shares dropped by -7.33% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -7.75% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -5.86% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for KKR stock in for the last two-week period is set at 48.12, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 50.38, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 47.42 for KKR & Co. Inc. [KKR]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 50.80, while it was recorded at 48.95 for the last single week of trading, and 51.05 for the last 200 days.

Insight into KKR & Co. Inc. Fundamentals:

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and KKR & Co. Inc. [KKR] shares currently have an operating margin of -49.44 and a Gross Margin at +16.76. KKR & Co. Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -15.90.

Return on Total Capital for KKR is now -2.67, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is -1.43. Return on Equity for this stock declined to -4.76, with Return on Assets sitting at -0.31. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, KKR & Co. Inc. [KKR] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 250.28. Additionally, KKR Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 71.45, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 16.01. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 260.46, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 69.68.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, KKR & Co. Inc. [KKR] managed to generate an average of -$186,918 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 0.17 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.02.

KKR Stock EPS

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for KKR. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for KKR & Co. Inc. go to 10.05%.

KKR & Co. Inc. [KKR] Insider Position Details