Kingsoft Cloud Holdings Limited [KC] Is Currently -0.63 below its 200 Period Moving Avg: What Does This Mean?

Kingsoft Cloud Holdings Limited [NASDAQ: KC] loss -0.63% or -0.03 points to close at $4.75 with a heavy trading volume of 1863495 shares. The company report on May 9, 2023 at 7:23 AM that Kingsoft Cloud to Report First Quarter 2023 Financial Results on May 23, 2023.

Kingsoft Cloud’s management will host an earnings conference call on Tuesday, May 23, 2023 at 8:15 am, U.S. Eastern Time (8:15 pm, Beijing/Hong Kong Time on the same day).

It opened the trading session at $4.77, the shares rose to $4.84 and dropped to $4.655, the range by which the price of stock traded the whole day. The daily chart for KC points out that the company has recorded 38.89% gains over the past six months. However, it is still -168.36% lower than its most recent low trading price.

If we look at the average trading volume of 2.66M shares, KC reached to a volume of 1863495 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here is what top equities market gurus are saying about Kingsoft Cloud Holdings Limited [KC]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for KC shares is $7.18 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on KC stock is a recommendation set at 2.90. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Goldman have made an estimate for Kingsoft Cloud Holdings Limited shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Sell, with their previous recommendation back on April 24, 2023. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, Citigroup dropped their target price from $8.50 to $3. The new note on the price target was released on September 07, 2022, representing the official price target for Kingsoft Cloud Holdings Limited stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise to $9.50, while Goldman analysts kept a Neutral rating on KC stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Kingsoft Cloud Holdings Limited is set at 0.45, with the Price to Sales ratio for KC stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 1.07. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 0.88, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 2.53. Price to Free Cash Flow for KC in the course of the last twelve months was 46.43 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 1.40.

Trading performance analysis for KC stock

Kingsoft Cloud Holdings Limited [KC] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -9.18. With this latest performance, KC shares dropped by -31.46% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 38.89% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 27.01% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for KC stock in for the last two-week period is set at 36.26, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 32.15, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 40.17 for Kingsoft Cloud Holdings Limited [KC]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 6.16, while it was recorded at 4.97 for the last single week of trading, and 4.07 for the last 200 days.

Kingsoft Cloud Holdings Limited [KC]: A deeper dive into fundamental analysis

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Kingsoft Cloud Holdings Limited [KC] shares currently have an operating margin of -27.52 and a Gross Margin at +3.21. Kingsoft Cloud Holdings Limited’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -32.50.

Return on Equity for this stock declined to -27.05, with Return on Assets sitting at -13.67.

Kingsoft Cloud Holdings Limited’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 1.40 and a Current Ratio set at 1.40.

An analysis of insider ownership at Kingsoft Cloud Holdings Limited [KC]