KeyBanc Capital Markets slashes price target on LXP Industrial Trust [LXP] – find out why.

LXP Industrial Trust [NYSE: LXP] gained 1.00% or 0.1 points to close at $10.15 with a heavy trading volume of 2006779 shares. The company report on May 3, 2023 at 6:00 AM that LXP Industrial Trust Reports First Quarter 2023 Results.

It opened the trading session at $9.97, the shares rose to $10.195 and dropped to $9.97, the range by which the price of stock traded the whole day. The daily chart for LXP points out that the company has recorded -1.55% loss over the past six months. However, it is still -15.47% lower than its most recent low trading price.

If we look at the average trading volume of 2.20M shares, LXP reached to a volume of 2006779 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here is what top equities market gurus are saying about LXP Industrial Trust [LXP]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for LXP shares is $11.00 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on LXP stock is a recommendation set at 2.80. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

KeyBanc Capital Markets have made an estimate for LXP Industrial Trust shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Overweight, with their previous recommendation back on May 15, 2023. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, JMP Securities raised their target price to Mkt Outperform. The new note on the price target was released on April 18, 2023, representing the official price target for LXP Industrial Trust stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise to $14, while BofA Securities analysts kept a Underperform rating on LXP stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for LXP Industrial Trust is set at 0.23, with the Price to Sales ratio for LXP stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 9.05. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 1.32, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 0.15. Price to Free Cash Flow for LXP in the course of the last twelve months was 135.39.

Trading performance analysis for LXP stock

LXP Industrial Trust [LXP] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 4.00. With this latest performance, LXP shares gained by 5.18% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -1.55% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -13.01% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for LXP stock in for the last two-week period is set at 62.23, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 68.46, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 57.44 for LXP Industrial Trust [LXP]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 9.74, while it was recorded at 9.97 for the last single week of trading, and 10.22 for the last 200 days.

LXP Industrial Trust [LXP]: A deeper dive into fundamental analysis

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and LXP Industrial Trust [LXP] shares currently have an operating margin of +14.63 and a Gross Margin at +26.71. LXP Industrial Trust’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +35.36.

Return on Total Capital for LXP is now 1.21, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is 2.97. Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 4.89, with Return on Assets sitting at 2.82. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, LXP Industrial Trust [LXP] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 64.32. Additionally, LXP Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 39.14, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 37.33. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 63.79, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 38.82.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, LXP Industrial Trust [LXP] managed to generate an average of $1,721,167 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 4.55 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.08.

LXP Industrial Trust [LXP]: An earnings per share (EPS) analysis

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for LXP. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for LXP Industrial Trust go to 5.00%.

An analysis of insider ownership at LXP Industrial Trust [LXP]