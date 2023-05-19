KB Home [KBH] Stock trading around $46.03 per share: What’s Next?

KB Home [NYSE: KBH] price surged by 0.46 percent to reach at $0.21. The company report on May 18, 2023 at 8:00 AM that KB Home Announces the Grand Opening of its Newest Community in Popular Riverview, Florida.

Magnolia Creek offers personalized, spacious, new homes on waterfront homesites with a variety of community amenities and near highly rated schools, priced from the $320,000s.

KB Home (NYSE: KBH) today announced the grand opening of Magnolia Creek, its latest, new, single-family home community in the Tampa area. The new homes at Magnolia Creek are designed for the way people live today, with attractive design features like modern kitchens with walk-in pantries, large bedroom suites with expansive closets, and upstairs laundry rooms. The community’s floor plans feature up to six bedrooms and three baths. Magnolia Creek is located within the highly rated Hillsborough County School District, and planned community amenities will include a swimming pool with cabana, walking paths and no CDD fees.

A sum of 1962868 shares traded at recent session while its average daily volume was at 1.70M shares. KB Home shares reached a high of $46.28 and dropped to a low of $45.59 until finishing in the latest session at $46.03.

The one-year KBH stock forecast points to a potential downside of -4.83. The average equity rating for KBH stock is currently 2.70, trading closer to a bullish pattern in the stock market.

Guru’s Opinion on KB Home [KBH]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for KBH shares is $43.91 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on KBH stock is a recommendation set at 2.70. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

JP Morgan have made an estimate for KB Home shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Neutral, with their previous recommendation back on March 24, 2023. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, JP Morgan dropped their target price from $36 to $32.50. The new note on the price target was released on March 06, 2023, representing the official price target for KB Home stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise to $34, while RBC Capital Mkts analysts kept a Sector Perform rating on KBH stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for KB Home is set at 0.98, with the Price to Sales ratio for KBH stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 0.55. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 1.04, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 3.14.

KBH Stock Performance Analysis:

KB Home [KBH] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 0.22. With this latest performance, KBH shares gained by 12.60% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 49.74% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 35.26% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for KBH stock in for the last two-week period is set at 74.51, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 77.08, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 71.83 for KB Home [KBH]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 40.73, while it was recorded at 45.77 for the last single week of trading, and 33.89 for the last 200 days.

Insight into KB Home Fundamentals:

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and KB Home [KBH] shares currently have an operating margin of +15.28 and a Gross Margin at +24.49. KB Home’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +11.77.

Return on Total Capital for KBH is now 20.56, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is 17.22. Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 24.33, with Return on Assets sitting at 12.89. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, KB Home [KBH] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 50.98. Additionally, KBH Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 33.76, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 27.80. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 38.39, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 25.43.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, KB Home [KBH] managed to generate an average of $343,404 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 21.83 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 1.09.

KBH Stock EPS

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for KBH. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for KB Home go to -11.90%.

KB Home [KBH] Insider Position Details