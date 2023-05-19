Janux Therapeutics Inc. [JANX] is -4.33% lower this YTD. Is it still time to buy?

Janux Therapeutics Inc. [NASDAQ: JANX] gained 5.00% on the last trading session, reaching $12.60 price per share at the time. The company report on May 9, 2023 at 4:01 PM that Janux Therapeutics Reports First Quarter 2023 Financial Results and Business Highlights.

-First patient dosed with EGFR-TRACTr (JANX008) in first-in-human Phase 1 clinical trial in patients with solid tumors–Interim clinical update from Phase 1 trial of JANX007 expected in 2H 2023–$316.9 million in cash and cash equivalents and short-term investments at end of first quarter 2023-.

Unlock the Hottest Top 10 Penny Stocks Today! Discover Now



Dive into the world of lucrative penny stocks with MarketClub's groundbreaking "Smart Scan" technology! Get an instant snapshot of the top 50 high volume stocks with a clear direction and outstanding liquidity - in other words, the strongest trending. To unlock this exclusive list, simply provide your first name, last name, and email for instant access.



Gain Access to Top 10 Penny Stocks Now!. Sponsored

Janux Therapeutics, Inc. (Nasdaq: JANX) (Janux), a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company developing a broad pipeline of novel immunotherapies by applying its proprietary technology to its Tumor Activated T Cell Engager (TRACTr) and Tumor Activated Immunomodulator (TRACIr) platforms, today reported financial results for the first quarter ended March 31, 2023 and provided a business update.

Janux Therapeutics Inc. represents 41.76 million in outstanding shares, while the company has a total market value of $537.89 million with the latest information. JANX stock price has been found in the range of $11.29 to $12.78.

If compared to the average trading volume of 80.54K shares, JANX reached a trading volume of 1936041 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here is what top equities market gurus are saying about Janux Therapeutics Inc. [JANX]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for JANX shares is $25.00 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on JANX stock is a recommendation set at 1.50. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Wedbush have made an estimate for Janux Therapeutics Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Outperform, with their previous recommendation back on April 06, 2023. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, William Blair raised their target price to Outperform. The new note on the price target was released on November 14, 2022, representing the official price target for Janux Therapeutics Inc. stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Janux Therapeutics Inc. is set at 1.10, with the Price to Sales ratio for JANX stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 59.11. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 1.69, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 7.42.

Trading performance analysis for JANX stock

Janux Therapeutics Inc. [JANX] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -3.15. With this latest performance, JANX shares dropped by -20.85% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -23.54% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 17.65% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for JANX stock in for the last two-week period is set at 41.37, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 40.43, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 42.75 for Janux Therapeutics Inc. [JANX]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 13.47, while it was recorded at 12.18 for the last single week of trading, and 14.80 for the last 200 days.

Janux Therapeutics Inc. [JANX]: A deeper dive into fundamental analysis

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Janux Therapeutics Inc. [JANX] shares currently have an operating margin of -779.04 and a Gross Margin at +90.23. Janux Therapeutics Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -732.22.

Return on Total Capital for JANX is now -18.83, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is -17.72. Return on Equity for this stock declined to -18.36, with Return on Assets sitting at -16.96. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Janux Therapeutics Inc. [JANX] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 7.89. Additionally, JANX Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 7.31, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 6.95. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 7.65, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 7.09.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Janux Therapeutics Inc. [JANX] managed to generate an average of -$1,050,983 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 19.14 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.02.Janux Therapeutics Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 19.90 and a Current Ratio set at 19.90.

Janux Therapeutics Inc. [JANX]: An earnings per share (EPS) analysis

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for JANX. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Janux Therapeutics Inc. go to 8.70%.

An analysis of insider ownership at Janux Therapeutics Inc. [JANX]