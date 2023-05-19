Itau BBA lifts VTEX [VTEX] price estimate. Who else is bullish?

VTEX [NYSE: VTEX] closed the trading session at $4.13 on 05/18/23. The day’s price range saw the stock hit a low of $4.02, while the highest price level was $4.33. The company report on May 16, 2023 at 8:00 AM that VTEX Named a ‘Major Player’ in IDC MarketScape: Worldwide Retail Commerce Platform Software Providers 2023 Vendor Assessment.

VTEX (NYSE: VTEX), the global enterprise digital commerce platform for premier brands and retailers, has been named a ‘Major Player’ in IDC MarketScape: Worldwide Retail Commerce Platform Software Providers 2023 Vendor Assessment, (doc #US49436223) April 2023, marking the company’s first appearance in this report.

The report evaluates software vendors that provide solutions for the retail space. It noted, “Among the vendors assessed in this IDC MarketScape, VTEX shows expertise in the retail sector, with well-established multichannel platform services and models, and modern, consumer-engaging solutions such as Conversational Commerce and Livestream Shopping.”.

The stocks have a year to date performance of 10.13 percent and weekly performance of 6.17 percent. The stock has been moved at -6.77 percent over the last six months. The stock has performed 18.68 percent around the most recent 30 days and changed -3.50 percent over the most recent 3-months.

If compared to the average trading volume of 439.69K shares, VTEX reached to a volume of 1794091 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here’s what leading stock market gurus have to say about VTEX [VTEX]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for VTEX shares is $5.78 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on VTEX stock is a recommendation set at 2.30. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Itau BBA have made an estimate for VTEX shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Outperform, with their previous recommendation back on May 10, 2023. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, DA Davidson raised their target price to Buy. The new note on the price target was released on March 09, 2023, representing the official price target for VTEX stock. Previously, the target price had yet another drop from $7 to $5, while Morgan Stanley kept a Equal-Weight rating on VTEX stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for VTEX is set at 0.24, with the Price to Sales ratio for VTEX stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 4.77. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 2.91, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 1.21.

VTEX stock trade performance evaluation

VTEX [VTEX] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 6.17. With this latest performance, VTEX shares gained by 18.68% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -6.77% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -6.14% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for VTEX stock in for the last two-week period is set at 64.18, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 68.87, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 60.26 for VTEX [VTEX]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 3.67, while it was recorded at 3.98 for the last single week of trading, and 3.92 for the last 200 days.

VTEX [VTEX]: An insightful look at the core fundamentals

VTEX’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 4.50 and a Current Ratio set at 4.50.

VTEX [VTEX]: Insider Ownership positions