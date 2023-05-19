Ironwood Pharmaceuticals Inc. [IRWD] stock Initiated by CapitalOne analyst, price target now $15

Ironwood Pharmaceuticals Inc. [NASDAQ: IRWD] gained 0.10% or 0.01 points to close at $10.22 with a heavy trading volume of 1780403 shares. The company report on May 9, 2023 at 4:01 PM that Ironwood Pharmaceuticals to Participate in The JMP Securities Life Sciences Conference.

Ironwood Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (Nasdaq: IRWD) today announced that management will participate in a fireside chat at The JMP Securities Life Sciences Conference on Tuesday, May 16, 2023 at 1:30 p.m. ET at the New York Hilton Midtown.

A live audio webcast of Ironwood’s fireside chat will be accessible through the Investors section of the company’s website at www.ironwoodpharma.com. To access the webcast, please log on to the Ironwood website approximately 15 minutes prior to the start time to ensure adequate time for any software downloads that may be required. A replay of the webcast will be available on Ironwood’s website for 14 days following the conference.

It opened the trading session at $10.16, the shares rose to $10.23 and dropped to $10.08, the range by which the price of stock traded the whole day. The daily chart for IRWD points out that the company has recorded -10.43% loss over the past six months. However, it is still -5.04% lower than its most recent low trading price.

If we look at the average trading volume of 2.34M shares, IRWD reached to a volume of 1780403 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here is what top equities market gurus are saying about Ironwood Pharmaceuticals Inc. [IRWD]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for IRWD shares is $12.75 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on IRWD stock is a recommendation set at 2.20. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

CapitalOne have made an estimate for Ironwood Pharmaceuticals Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Overweight, with their previous recommendation back on September 02, 2022. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, Piper Sandler raised their target price to Overweight. The new note on the price target was released on April 22, 2022, representing the official price target for Ironwood Pharmaceuticals Inc. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another drop from $14 to $9, while Wells Fargo kept a Equal Weight rating on IRWD stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Ironwood Pharmaceuticals Inc. is set at 0.28, with the Price to Sales ratio for IRWD stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 3.86. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 2.23, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 4.71. Price to Free Cash Flow for IRWD in the course of the last twelve months was 5.55 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 36.30.

Trading performance analysis for IRWD stock

Ironwood Pharmaceuticals Inc. [IRWD] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -0.39. With this latest performance, IRWD shares dropped by -5.81% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -10.43% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -12.27% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for IRWD stock in for the last two-week period is set at 43.96, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 43.70, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 44.29 for Ironwood Pharmaceuticals Inc. [IRWD]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 10.57, while it was recorded at 10.24 for the last single week of trading, and 11.12 for the last 200 days.

Ironwood Pharmaceuticals Inc. [IRWD]: A deeper dive into fundamental analysis

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Ironwood Pharmaceuticals Inc. [IRWD] shares currently have an operating margin of +60.97 and a Gross Margin at +99.65. Ironwood Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +42.64.

Return on Total Capital for IRWD is now 23.29, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is 17.27. Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 27.83, with Return on Assets sitting at 15.72. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Ironwood Pharmaceuticals Inc. [IRWD] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 63.75. Additionally, IRWD Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 38.93, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 37.79. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 63.28, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 38.65.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Ironwood Pharmaceuticals Inc. [IRWD] managed to generate an average of $799,384 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 3.58 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.37.Ironwood Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 36.30 and a Current Ratio set at 36.30.

An analysis of insider ownership at Ironwood Pharmaceuticals Inc. [IRWD]