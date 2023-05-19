Intuit Inc. [INTU] moved up 3.66: Why It’s Important

Intuit Inc. [NASDAQ: INTU] closed the trading session at $447.66 on 05/18/23. The day’s price range saw the stock hit a low of $432.3195, while the highest price level was $448.71. The company report on May 16, 2023 at 8:30 AM that Intuit Awards Three Small Businesses $20,000 Each for Small Business Hero Day.

Intuit QuickBooks and Mailchimp Celebrate Small Business Heroes Delivering Big Impact in Their Communities.

Unlock the Hottest Top 10 Penny Stocks Today! Discover Now



Dive into the world of lucrative penny stocks with MarketClub's groundbreaking "Smart Scan" technology! Get an instant snapshot of the top 50 high volume stocks with a clear direction and outstanding liquidity - in other words, the strongest trending. To unlock this exclusive list, simply provide your first name, last name, and email for instant access.



Gain Access to Top 10 Penny Stocks Now!. Sponsored

Three small businesses have each been awarded $20,000 as part of the second annual Intuit QuickBooks and Mailchimp Small Business Hero Day, a moment designed to celebrate the success of U.S. small businesses and recognize the incredible impact they have in our communities. The day is part of Small Business Success Month by Intuit (NASDAQ: INTU), the global technology platform that makes QuickBooks, TurboTax, Credit Karma, and Mailchimp.

The stocks have a year to date performance of 15.01 percent and weekly performance of 5.36 percent. The stock has been moved at 9.98 percent over the last six months. The stock has performed 0.49 percent around the most recent 30 days and changed 9.62 percent over the most recent 3-months.

If compared to the average trading volume of 1.63M shares, INTU reached to a volume of 1767525 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here’s what leading stock market gurus have to say about Intuit Inc. [INTU]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for INTU shares is $490.50 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on INTU stock is a recommendation set at 2.00. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Atlantic Equities have made an estimate for Intuit Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Overweight, with their previous recommendation back on April 24, 2023. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, UBS raised their target price to Neutral. The new note on the price target was released on March 16, 2023, representing the official price target for Intuit Inc. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise to $444, while Daiwa Securities analysts kept a Outperform rating on INTU stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Intuit Inc. is set at 12.46, with the Price to Sales ratio for INTU stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 9.12. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 7.94, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 7.43. Price to Free Cash Flow for INTU in the course of the last twelve months was 38.35 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 1.20.

INTU stock trade performance evaluation

Intuit Inc. [INTU] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 5.36. With this latest performance, INTU shares gained by 0.49% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 9.98% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 20.38% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for INTU stock in for the last two-week period is set at 60.09, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 65.56, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 57.46 for Intuit Inc. [INTU]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 429.43, while it was recorded at 430.95 for the last single week of trading, and 416.69 for the last 200 days.

Intuit Inc. [INTU]: An insightful look at the core fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Intuit Inc. [INTU] shares currently have an operating margin of +20.70 and a Gross Margin at +77.82. Intuit Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +16.23.

Return on Total Capital for INTU is now 14.50, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is 11.58. Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 15.71, with Return on Assets sitting at 9.55. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Intuit Inc. [INTU] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 45.86. Additionally, INTU Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 31.44, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 27.19. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 42.31, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 29.01.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Intuit Inc. [INTU] managed to generate an average of $119,422 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 16.29 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.59.Intuit Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 1.20 and a Current Ratio set at 1.20.

Earnings per share (EPS) analysis for Intuit Inc. [INTU] stock

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for INTU. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Intuit Inc. go to 14.88%.

Intuit Inc. [INTU]: Insider Ownership positions