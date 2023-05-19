Hyzon Motors Inc. [HYZN] moved down -10.87: Why It’s Important

Hyzon Motors Inc. [NASDAQ: HYZN] closed the trading session at $0.49 on 05/18/23. The day’s price range saw the stock hit a low of $0.49, while the highest price level was $0.5584. The company report on May 11, 2023 at 5:05 PM that HYZON MOTORS RECEIVES FILING EXTENSION FROM NASDAQ.

Hyzon Motors Inc. (NASDAQ: HYZN), a global supplier of zero-emission heavy-duty fuel cell electric vehicles, today announced it received approval from the Nasdaq Hearings Panel for a filing extension of the company’s outstanding financial statements. This approval is in response to Hyzon’s May 5, 2023 request to file its Annual Report on Form 10-K for the year ended December 31, 2022, by May 31, 2023 and its Quarterly Report on Form 10-Q for the quarter ended March 31, 2023 by June 7, 2023.

On May 5, 2023, Hyzon notified the Nasdaq Hearings Panel that the company would need to seek a filing extension for its outstanding financial statements. This extension allows Hyzon to work with its auditors, KPMG LLP, to complete the annual audit of the company’s financial statements for the year ended December 31, 2022, and also to file the Quarterly Report on Form 10-Q for the quarter ended March 31, 2023, by June 7, 2023.

The stocks have a year to date performance of -68.37 percent and weekly performance of -27.37 percent. The stock has been moved at -74.20 percent over the last six months. The stock has performed -41.68 percent around the most recent 30 days and changed -65.48 percent over the most recent 3-months.

If compared to the average trading volume of 1.30M shares, HYZN reached to a volume of 2086659 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here’s what leading stock market gurus have to say about Hyzon Motors Inc. [HYZN]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for HYZN shares is $4.00 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on HYZN stock is a recommendation set at 3.20. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Wedbush have made an estimate for Hyzon Motors Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Neutral, with their previous recommendation back on August 05, 2022. The new note on the price target was released on August 05, 2022, representing the official price target for Hyzon Motors Inc. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another drop from $12 to $4, while DA Davidson kept a Neutral rating on HYZN stock. On April 06, 2022, analysts decreased their price target for HYZN shares from 12 to 6.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Hyzon Motors Inc. is set at 0.07, with the Price to Sales ratio for HYZN stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 45.73. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 0.31, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 1.19.

HYZN stock trade performance evaluation

Hyzon Motors Inc. [HYZN] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -27.37. With this latest performance, HYZN shares dropped by -41.68% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -74.20% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -87.59% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for HYZN stock in for the last two-week period is set at 23.05, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 16.47, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 27.85 for Hyzon Motors Inc. [HYZN]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 0.8259, while it was recorded at 0.5653 for the last single week of trading, and 1.5849 for the last 200 days.

Hyzon Motors Inc. [HYZN]: An insightful look at the core fundamentals

Return on Total Capital for HYZN is now -33.88, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is -4.31. Return on Equity for this stock declined to -4.37, with Return on Assets sitting at -3.21. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Hyzon Motors Inc. [HYZN] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 2.86. Additionally, HYZN Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 2.78, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 2.02. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 2.36, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 2.29.

Receivables Turnover for the company is -0.03 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.00.Hyzon Motors Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 11.10 and a Current Ratio set at 12.50.

Hyzon Motors Inc. [HYZN]: Insider Ownership positions