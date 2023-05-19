Hormel Foods Corporation [HRL] Stock trading around $39.27 per share: What’s Next?

Hormel Foods Corporation [NYSE: HRL] traded at a low on 05/18/23, posting a -0.20 loss after which it closed the day’ session at $39.27. The company report on May 18, 2023 at 8:00 AM that SPAM® MUSEUM, INTERNATIONAL MUSEUM DAY GO HAND IN HAND.

Iconic SPAM® brand welcomed thousands of visitors from more than 60 countries to its historic museum in 2022.

Every year, tens of thousands of people from around the world travel to southeastern Minnesota with one particular destination in mind: the SPAM® Museum. And today, on International Museum Day, the museum and its team of SPAMbassadors™ are recognizing the extent of its global appeal.

The results of the trading session contributed to over 1910793 shares changing hands. Over the past one week, the price volatility of Hormel Foods Corporation stands at 1.52% while the volatility over the past one month is 1.31%.

The market cap for HRL stock reached $21.49 billion, with 546.38 million shares outstanding and 287.16 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 2.18M shares, HRL reached a trading volume of 1910793 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

What do top market gurus say about Hormel Foods Corporation [HRL]?

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for HRL shares is $43.41 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on HRL stock is a recommendation set at 3.30. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Argus have made an estimate for Hormel Foods Corporation shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Hold, with their previous recommendation back on March 30, 2023. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, JP Morgan dropped their target price from $47 to $38. The new note on the price target was released on March 03, 2023, representing the official price target for Hormel Foods Corporation stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise to $44, while Goldman analysts kept a Sell rating on HRL stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Hormel Foods Corporation is set at 0.58, with the Price to Sales ratio for HRL stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 1.74. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 2.82, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 1.13. Price to Free Cash Flow for HRL in the course of the last twelve months was 176.57 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 1.10.

How has HRL stock performed recently?

Hormel Foods Corporation [HRL] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -2.53. With this latest performance, HRL shares dropped by -1.41% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -16.69% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -25.71% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for HRL stock in for the last two-week period is set at 40.02, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 36.19, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 41.43 for Hormel Foods Corporation [HRL]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 39.75, while it was recorded at 39.50 for the last single week of trading, and 44.84 for the last 200 days.

Hormel Foods Corporation [HRL]: Deeper insight into the fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Hormel Foods Corporation [HRL] shares currently have an operating margin of +10.04 and a Gross Margin at +17.09. Hormel Foods Corporation’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +8.03.

Return on Total Capital for HRL is now 11.74, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is 9.42. Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 13.79, with Return on Assets sitting at 7.69. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Hormel Foods Corporation [HRL] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 44.80. Additionally, HRL Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 30.94, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 25.37. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 44.41, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 30.67.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Hormel Foods Corporation [HRL] managed to generate an average of $49,999 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 14.01 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.96.Hormel Foods Corporation’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 1.10 and a Current Ratio set at 2.30.

Earnings analysis for Hormel Foods Corporation [HRL]

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for HRL. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Hormel Foods Corporation go to 3.30%.

Insider trade positions for Hormel Foods Corporation [HRL]