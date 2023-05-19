Helmerich & Payne Inc. [HP] is -33.12% lower this YTD. Is it still time to buy?

Helmerich & Payne Inc. [NYSE: HP] stock went on an upward path that rose over 3.09% on Thursday, amounting to a one-week price increase of more than 6.63%. The company report on May 9, 2023 at 6:00 AM that Helmerich & Payne, Inc. To Participate in Conferences in May 2023.

Helmerich & Payne, Inc. (NYSE: HP) today announced that John Lindsay, President and Chief Executive Officer; Mark Smith, Senior Vice President and Chief Financial Officer; and Dave Wilson, Vice President of Investor Relations plan to participate in the following investor conferences during the month of May 2023. Participation by the management team will vary by event.

The Citi 2023 Energy and Climate Technology Conference on Wednesday, May 10, 2023.

Over the last 12 months, HP stock dropped by -30.73%. The one-year Helmerich & Payne Inc. stock forecast points to a potential upside of 33.38. The average equity rating for HP stock is currently 2.40, trading closer to a bullish pattern in the stock market.

The market cap for the stock reached $3.33 billion, with 103.97 million shares outstanding and 101.84 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 1.62M shares, HP stock reached a trading volume of 1800860 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Guru’s Opinion on Helmerich & Payne Inc. [HP]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for HP shares is $49.13 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on HP stock is a recommendation set at 2.40. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Morgan Stanley have made an estimate for Helmerich & Payne Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Underweight, with their previous recommendation back on April 18, 2023. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, The Benchmark Company raised their target price to Hold. The new note on the price target was released on January 19, 2023, representing the official price target for Helmerich & Payne Inc. stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Helmerich & Payne Inc. is set at 1.34, with the Price to Sales ratio for HP stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 1.25. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 1.23, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 2.40. Price to Free Cash Flow for HP in the course of the last twelve months was 58.39 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 2.20.

HP Stock Performance Analysis:

Helmerich & Payne Inc. [HP] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 6.63. With this latest performance, HP shares dropped by -10.94% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -37.37% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -30.73% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for HP stock in for the last two-week period is set at 47.48, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 52.80, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 43.13 for Helmerich & Payne Inc. [HP]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 34.99, while it was recorded at 31.67 for the last single week of trading, and 42.91 for the last 200 days.

Insight into Helmerich & Payne Inc. Fundamentals:

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Helmerich & Payne Inc. [HP] shares currently have an operating margin of +1.05 and a Gross Margin at +11.19. Helmerich & Payne Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +0.24.

Return on Total Capital for HP is now 0.59, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is 0.15. Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 0.18, with Return on Assets sitting at 0.11. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Helmerich & Payne Inc. [HP] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 21.06. Additionally, HP Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 17.39, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 13.20. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 20.61, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 17.02.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Helmerich & Payne Inc. [HP] managed to generate an average of $721 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 5.90 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.43.Helmerich & Payne Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 2.20 and a Current Ratio set at 2.40.

Helmerich & Payne Inc. [HP] Insider Position Details