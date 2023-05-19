Healthcare Realty Trust Incorporated [HR] Is Currently -1.23 below its 200 Period Moving Avg: What Does This Mean?

Healthcare Realty Trust Incorporated [NYSE: HR] slipped around -0.24 points on Thursday, while shares priced at $19.26 at the close of the session, down -1.23%. The company report on May 9, 2023 at 6:45 AM that Healthcare Realty Trust Reports Results for the First Quarter.

Healthcare Realty Trust Incorporated stock is now -0.05% down from its year-to-date (YTD) trading value. HR Stock saw the intraday high of $19.71 and lowest of $19.24 per share. The company’s 52-week high price is 26.95, which means current price is +7.00% above from all time high which was touched on 02/02/23.

Compared to the average trading volume of 2.99M shares, HR reached a trading volume of 2132379 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

What do top market gurus say about Healthcare Realty Trust Incorporated [HR]?

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for HR shares is $21.56 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on HR stock is a recommendation set at 2.50. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Wells Fargo have made an estimate for Healthcare Realty Trust Incorporated shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Equal Weight, with their previous recommendation back on April 20, 2023. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, Credit Suisse dropped their target price from $23 to $20. The new note on the price target was released on March 06, 2023, representing the official price target for Healthcare Realty Trust Incorporated stock. Previously, the target price had yet another drop from $22.50 to $22, while Citigroup kept a Neutral rating on HR stock. On September 19, 2022, analysts increased their price target for HR shares from 27 to 28.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Healthcare Realty Trust Incorporated is set at 0.54, with the Price to Sales ratio for HR stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 6.48. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 0.99, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 0.13.

How has HR stock performed recently?

Healthcare Realty Trust Incorporated [HR] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -3.60. With this latest performance, HR shares dropped by -2.53% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -2.97% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -22.25% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for HR stock in for the last two-week period is set at 44.14, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 39.59, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 46.18 for Healthcare Realty Trust Incorporated [HR]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 19.38, while it was recorded at 19.67 for the last single week of trading, and 20.80 for the last 200 days.

Healthcare Realty Trust Incorporated [HR]: Deeper insight into the fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Healthcare Realty Trust Incorporated [HR] shares currently have an operating margin of +22.30 and a Gross Margin at +28.89. Healthcare Realty Trust Incorporated’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +12.89.

Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 3.05, with Return on Assets sitting at 1.43.

Insider trade positions for Healthcare Realty Trust Incorporated [HR]