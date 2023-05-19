GoPro Inc. [GPRO] Stock trading around $4.07 per share: What’s Next?

GoPro Inc. [NASDAQ: GPRO] jumped around 0.07 points on Thursday, while shares priced at $4.07 at the close of the session, up 1.75%. The company report on May 15, 2023 at 6:30 AM that GoPro to Present at J.P. Morgan Technology, Media and Communications Conference.

GoPro, Inc. (NASDAQ: GPRO) today announced that Chief Financial Officer and Chief Operating Officer Brian McGee will present at the J.P. Morgan Technology, Media and Communications Conference at The Westin Copley Place in Boston, MA on Tuesday, May 23, 2023 at 10:10am Eastern Time.

A webcast of the event will be available live and accessible for replay on the “Events & Presentations” section of the Company’s website at http://investor.gopro.com.

GoPro Inc. stock is now -18.27% down from its year-to-date (YTD) trading value. GPRO Stock saw the intraday high of $4.14 and lowest of $3.98 per share. The company’s 52-week high price is 7.05, which means current price is +6.82% above from all time high which was touched on 02/02/23.

Compared to the average trading volume of 1.31M shares, GPRO reached a trading volume of 1776559 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

What do top market gurus say about GoPro Inc. [GPRO]?

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for GPRO shares is $5.30 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on GPRO stock is a recommendation set at 2.60. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Oppenheimer have made an estimate for GoPro Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Perform, with their previous recommendation back on November 04, 2022. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, JP Morgan dropped their target price from $9 to $6. The new note on the price target was released on November 04, 2022, representing the official price target for GoPro Inc. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise to $12, while Jefferies analysts kept a Buy rating on GPRO stock. On December 13, 2021, analysts increased their price target for GPRO shares from 11 to 13.50.

The Average True Range (ATR) for GoPro Inc. is set at 0.16, with the Price to Sales ratio for GPRO stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 0.60. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 1.08, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 1.92. Price to Free Cash Flow for GPRO in the course of the last twelve months was 71.92 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 1.50.

How has GPRO stock performed recently?

GoPro Inc. [GPRO] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 6.41. With this latest performance, GPRO shares dropped by -10.94% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -28.09% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -42.51% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for GPRO stock in for the last two-week period is set at 42.80, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 46.36, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 41.07 for GoPro Inc. [GPRO]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 4.58, while it was recorded at 3.96 for the last single week of trading, and 5.31 for the last 200 days.

GoPro Inc. [GPRO]: Deeper insight into the fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and GoPro Inc. [GPRO] shares currently have an operating margin of +4.35 and a Gross Margin at +37.95. GoPro Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +2.64.

Return on Total Capital for GPRO is now 5.60, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is 3.71. Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 4.70, with Return on Assets sitting at 2.46. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, GoPro Inc. [GPRO] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 30.09. Additionally, GPRO Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 23.13, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 17.01. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 28.53, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 21.93.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, GoPro Inc. [GPRO] managed to generate an average of $32,893 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 11.44 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.93.GoPro Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 1.50 and a Current Ratio set at 2.10.

Earnings analysis for GoPro Inc. [GPRO]

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for GPRO. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for GoPro Inc. go to 10.00%.

Insider trade positions for GoPro Inc. [GPRO]