GDS Holdings Limited [GDS] Stock trading around $10.20 per share: What’s Next?

GDS Holdings Limited [NASDAQ: GDS] stock went on a downward path that fall over -0.20% on Thursday, amounting to a one-week price decrease of less than -11.07%. The company report on May 15, 2023 at 7:00 AM that GDS to Report First Quarter 2023 Financial Results Before the Open of the U.S. Market on May 25, 2023.

The Company’s management will host an earnings conference call at 8:00 AM U.S. Eastern Time on Thursday, May 25, 2023 (8:00 PM Hong Kong Time on the same day).

Over the last 12 months, GDS stock dropped by -66.44%. The one-year GDS Holdings Limited stock forecast points to a potential upside of 59.72. The average equity rating for GDS stock is currently 2.00, trading closer to a bullish pattern in the stock market.

The market cap for the stock reached $2.22 billion, with 183.40 million shares outstanding and 176.40 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 1.19M shares, GDS stock reached a trading volume of 1949783 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Guru’s Opinion on GDS Holdings Limited [GDS]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for GDS shares is $25.32 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on GDS stock is a recommendation set at 2.00. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Deutsche Bank have made an estimate for GDS Holdings Limited shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Buy, with their previous recommendation back on March 17, 2023. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, RBC Capital Mkts dropped their target price from $41 to $33. The new note on the price target was released on August 26, 2022, representing the official price target for GDS Holdings Limited stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise to $28, while JP Morgan analysts kept a Neutral rating on GDS stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for GDS Holdings Limited is set at 0.94, with the Price to Sales ratio for GDS stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 1.66. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 0.56, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 5.69.

GDS Stock Performance Analysis:

GDS Holdings Limited [GDS] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -11.07. With this latest performance, GDS shares dropped by -39.47% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -38.63% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -66.44% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for GDS stock in for the last two-week period is set at 25.32, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 21.01, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 29.53 for GDS Holdings Limited [GDS]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 15.81, while it was recorded at 10.68 for the last single week of trading, and 19.07 for the last 200 days.

Insight into GDS Holdings Limited Fundamentals:

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and GDS Holdings Limited [GDS] shares currently have an operating margin of +6.05 and a Gross Margin at +18.35. GDS Holdings Limited’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -15.64.

Return on Total Capital for GDS is now 0.85, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is -2.44. Return on Equity for this stock declined to -5.84, with Return on Assets sitting at -1.98. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, GDS Holdings Limited [GDS] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 185.66. Additionally, GDS Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 64.99, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 59.80. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 166.57, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 55.78.

Receivables Turnover for the company is 4.10 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.13.GDS Holdings Limited’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 1.10 and a Current Ratio set at 1.10.

GDS Stock EPS

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for GDS. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for GDS Holdings Limited go to 0.51%.

GDS Holdings Limited [GDS] Insider Position Details