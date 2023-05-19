Freshworks Inc. [FRSH] Stock trading around $15.34 per share: What’s Next?

Freshworks Inc. [NASDAQ: FRSH] stock went on an upward path that rose over 5.00% on Thursday, amounting to a one-week price increase of more than 12.13%. The company report on May 12, 2023 at 8:00 AM that Freshworks to Participate in Upcoming Investor Conferences.

Freshworks Inc., (NASDAQ: FRSH) today announced participation in the following events:.

Needham Technology & Media Conference: Tyler Sloat, Chief Financial Officer, is scheduled to participate in a fireside chat on Wednesday, May 17, 2023 at 9:45 a.m. Pacific Time (12:45 p.m. Eastern Time).

Over the last 12 months, FRSH stock dropped by -1.41%. The one-year Freshworks Inc. stock forecast points to a potential upside of 11.74. The average equity rating for FRSH stock is currently 2.40, trading closer to a bullish pattern in the stock market.

The market cap for the stock reached $4.33 billion, with 290.13 million shares outstanding and 158.33 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 1.55M shares, FRSH stock reached a trading volume of 1939653 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Guru’s Opinion on Freshworks Inc. [FRSH]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for FRSH shares is $17.38 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on FRSH stock is a recommendation set at 2.40. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

FBN Securities have made an estimate for Freshworks Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Outperform, with their previous recommendation back on April 20, 2023. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, Cantor Fitzgerald raised their target price to Overweight. The new note on the price target was released on January 24, 2023, representing the official price target for Freshworks Inc. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise to $15, while Canaccord Genuity analysts kept a Hold rating on FRSH stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Freshworks Inc. is set at 0.66, with the Price to Sales ratio for FRSH stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 8.32. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 4.24, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 4.07. Price to Free Cash Flow for FRSH in the course of the last twelve months was 2888.73 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 4.50.

FRSH Stock Performance Analysis:

Freshworks Inc. [FRSH] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 12.13. With this latest performance, FRSH shares gained by 3.65% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 3.30% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -1.41% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for FRSH stock in for the last two-week period is set at 64.37, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 72.01, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 59.41 for Freshworks Inc. [FRSH]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 14.12, while it was recorded at 14.64 for the last single week of trading, and 14.44 for the last 200 days.

Insight into Freshworks Inc. Fundamentals:

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Freshworks Inc. [FRSH] shares currently have an operating margin of -46.86 and a Gross Margin at +80.69. Freshworks Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -46.61.

Return on Total Capital for FRSH is now -20.08, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is -20.03. Return on Equity for this stock declined to -20.27, with Return on Assets sitting at -16.19. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Freshworks Inc. [FRSH] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 3.32. Additionally, FRSH Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 3.22, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 2.53. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 2.68, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 2.59.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Freshworks Inc. [FRSH] managed to generate an average of -$42,987 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 7.97 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.35.Freshworks Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 4.50 and a Current Ratio set at 4.50.

FRSH Stock EPS

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for FRSH. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Freshworks Inc. go to 30.00%.

Freshworks Inc. [FRSH] Insider Position Details