For Waste Management Inc. [WM], Analyst sees a rise to $177. What next?

Waste Management Inc. [NYSE: WM] loss -1.03% on the last trading session, reaching $165.00 price per share at the time. The company report on May 9, 2023 at 4:23 PM that WM Board of Directors Elects Kathleen M. Mazzarella Chairman of the Board.

Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE: WM) announced today that its Board of Directors has elected Kathleen (Kathy) M. Mazzarella as Chairman of the Board to replace retiring Chairman Thomas (Tom) H. Weidemeyer, which was effective as of the 2023 Annual Meeting of Stockholders conducted earlier today.

“Kathy has been a key member of WM’s Board for many years. Drawing on her vast operational, sustainability, and leadership experience, Kathy is well positioned to lead our Board and provide invaluable guidance to management,” said Jim Fish, President and Chief Executive Officer of WM. “We thank Tom for his 18 years of service on our Board and his leadership as Chairman since 2018. We appreciate his commitment to WM and its shareholders, and we wish him well in his retirement.”.

Waste Management Inc. represents 407.40 million in outstanding shares, while the company has a total market value of $67.50 billion with the latest information. WM stock price has been found in the range of $163.52 to $166.11.

If compared to the average trading volume of 1.75M shares, WM reached a trading volume of 1880858 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for WM shares is $176.61 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on WM stock is a recommendation set at 2.30. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Stifel have made an estimate for Waste Management Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Buy, with their previous recommendation back on April 28, 2023. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, Truist raised their target price to Buy. The new note on the price target was released on April 18, 2023, representing the official price target for Waste Management Inc. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise to $200, while TD Cowen analysts kept a Outperform rating on WM stock. On January 10, 2023, analysts decreased their price target for WM shares from 190 to 165.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Waste Management Inc. is set at 2.25, with the Price to Sales ratio for WM stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 3.39. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 9.89, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 0.63. Price to Free Cash Flow for WM in the course of the last twelve months was 167.91 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 0.80.

Waste Management Inc. [WM] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -3.05. With this latest performance, WM shares dropped by -0.06% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 5.04% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 4.94% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for WM stock in for the last two-week period is set at 46.36, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 36.22, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 51.36 for Waste Management Inc. [WM]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 162.12, while it was recorded at 167.45 for the last single week of trading, and 161.31 for the last 200 days.

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Waste Management Inc. [WM] shares currently have an operating margin of +17.45 and a Gross Margin at +27.24. Waste Management Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +11.36.

Return on Total Capital for WM is now 15.83, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is 10.62. Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 32.03, with Return on Assets sitting at 7.28. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Waste Management Inc. [WM] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 226.43. Additionally, WM Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 69.37, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 48.70. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 219.45, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 67.23.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Waste Management Inc. [WM] managed to generate an average of $45,212 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 7.44 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.64.Waste Management Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 0.80 and a Current Ratio set at 0.90.

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for WM. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Waste Management Inc. go to 8.46%.

