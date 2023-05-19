For SL Green Realty Corp. [SLG], Analyst sees a rise to $30. What next?

SL Green Realty Corp. [NYSE: SLG] closed the trading session at $22.72 on 05/18/23. The day’s price range saw the stock hit a low of $21.65, while the highest price level was $22.76. The company report on May 18, 2023 at 7:30 AM that SL Green Realty Corp. Announces Common Stock Dividend.

The stocks have a year to date performance of -32.62 percent and weekly performance of 5.33 percent. The stock has been moved at -44.59 percent over the last six months. The stock has performed -12.51 percent around the most recent 30 days and changed -41.17 percent over the most recent 3-months.

Unlock the Hottest Top 10 Penny Stocks Today! Discover Now



Dive into the world of lucrative penny stocks with MarketClub's groundbreaking "Smart Scan" technology! Get an instant snapshot of the top 50 high volume stocks with a clear direction and outstanding liquidity - in other words, the strongest trending. To unlock this exclusive list, simply provide your first name, last name, and email for instant access.



Gain Access to Top 10 Penny Stocks Now!. Sponsored

If compared to the average trading volume of 3.43M shares, SLG reached to a volume of 1963606 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here’s what leading stock market gurus have to say about SL Green Realty Corp. [SLG]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for SLG shares is $30.88 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on SLG stock is a recommendation set at 3.10. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

BMO Capital Markets have made an estimate for SL Green Realty Corp. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Outperform, with their previous recommendation back on April 03, 2023. The new note on the price target was released on March 23, 2023, representing the official price target for SL Green Realty Corp. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise to $18, while Goldman analysts kept a Sell rating on SLG stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for SL Green Realty Corp. is set at 1.30, with the Price to Sales ratio for SLG stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 1.70. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 0.34, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 2.46.

SLG stock trade performance evaluation

SL Green Realty Corp. [SLG] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 5.33. With this latest performance, SLG shares dropped by -12.51% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -44.59% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -65.24% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for SLG stock in for the last two-week period is set at 49.02, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 54.00, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 45.58 for SL Green Realty Corp. [SLG]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 23.54, while it was recorded at 21.80 for the last single week of trading, and 35.89 for the last 200 days.

SL Green Realty Corp. [SLG]: An insightful look at the core fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and SL Green Realty Corp. [SLG] shares currently have an operating margin of +21.12 and a Gross Margin at +33.41. SL Green Realty Corp.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -8.87.

Return on Total Capital for SLG is now 1.60, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is -0.74. Return on Equity for this stock declined to -1.52, with Return on Assets sitting at -0.63. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, SL Green Realty Corp. [SLG] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 139.84. Additionally, SLG Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 58.31, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 53.91. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 146.49, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 55.95.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, SL Green Realty Corp. [SLG] managed to generate an average of -$64,952 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 2.36 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.07.

Earnings per share (EPS) analysis for SL Green Realty Corp. [SLG] stock

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for SLG. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for SL Green Realty Corp. go to -10.84%.

SL Green Realty Corp. [SLG]: Insider Ownership positions