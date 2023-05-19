For MultiPlan Corporation [MPLN], Analyst sees a drop to $2. What next?

MultiPlan Corporation [NYSE: MPLN] loss -3.54% on the last trading session, reaching $1.09 price per share at the time. The company report on May 16, 2023 at 12:00 PM that MultiPlan Wins 2023 “Best Healthcare InsurTech Solution Provider” MedTech Breakthrough Award.

Dynamic Negotiation Offer Solution Recognized for Advanced Machine Learning Capabilities.

Unlock the Hottest Top 10 Penny Stocks Today! Discover Now



Dive into the world of lucrative penny stocks with MarketClub's groundbreaking "Smart Scan" technology! Get an instant snapshot of the top 50 high volume stocks with a clear direction and outstanding liquidity - in other words, the strongest trending. To unlock this exclusive list, simply provide your first name, last name, and email for instant access.



Gain Access to Top 10 Penny Stocks Now!. Sponsored

MultiPlan Corporation (NYSE:MPLN), a leading value-added provider of data analytics and technology-enabled end-to-end cost management, payment and revenue integrity solutions to the U.S. healthcare industry, announced today that its Dynamic Negotiation Offer solution has been selected as the winner of the “Best Healthcare InsurTech Solution Provider” award in the 7th annual MedTech Breakthrough Awards. MedTech Breakthrough Awards recognize the best companies, products, platforms, and people in the health, fitness, and medical technology industries.

MultiPlan Corporation represents 639.12 million in outstanding shares, while the company has a total market value of $692.04 million with the latest information. MPLN stock price has been found in the range of $1.07 to $1.14.

If compared to the average trading volume of 1.90M shares, MPLN reached a trading volume of 1876645 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here is what top equities market gurus are saying about MultiPlan Corporation [MPLN]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for MPLN shares is $1.42 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on MPLN stock is a recommendation set at 2.70. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Citigroup have made an estimate for MultiPlan Corporation shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Neutral, with their previous recommendation back on December 13, 2022. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, Goldman raised their target price to Neutral. The new note on the price target was released on July 12, 2022, representing the official price target for MultiPlan Corporation stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise to $9, while Citigroup analysts kept a Buy rating on MPLN stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for MultiPlan Corporation is set at 0.09, with the Price to Sales ratio for MPLN stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 0.64. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 0.39, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 0.53. Price to Free Cash Flow for MPLN in the course of the last twelve months was 2.45 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 2.50.

Trading performance analysis for MPLN stock

MultiPlan Corporation [MPLN] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 9.00. With this latest performance, MPLN shares gained by 4.81% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -36.26% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -77.98% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for MPLN stock in for the last two-week period is set at 57.16, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 60.97, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 54.25 for MultiPlan Corporation [MPLN]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 1.0292, while it was recorded at 1.0780 for the last single week of trading, and 1.8926 for the last 200 days.

MultiPlan Corporation [MPLN]: A deeper dive into fundamental analysis

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and MultiPlan Corporation [MPLN] shares currently have an operating margin of +30.95 and a Gross Margin at +43.19. MultiPlan Corporation’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -53.06.

Return on Total Capital for MPLN is now 4.83, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is -8.30. Return on Equity for this stock declined to -27.71, with Return on Assets sitting at -7.26. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, MultiPlan Corporation [MPLN] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 267.09. Additionally, MPLN Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 72.76, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 63.98. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 265.99, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 72.46.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, MultiPlan Corporation [MPLN] managed to generate an average of -$229,165 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 12.08 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.14.MultiPlan Corporation’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 2.50 and a Current Ratio set at 2.50.

MultiPlan Corporation [MPLN]: An earnings per share (EPS) analysis

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for MPLN. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for MultiPlan Corporation go to 22.80%.

An analysis of insider ownership at MultiPlan Corporation [MPLN]