For Ardagh Metal Packaging S.A. [AMBP], Analyst sees a rise to $4. What next?

Ardagh Metal Packaging S.A. [NYSE: AMBP] surged by $0.12 during the normal trading session on Thursday and reaching a high of $3.67 during the day while it closed the day at $3.66. The company report on April 27, 2023 at 7:00 AM that Ardagh Metal Packaging S.A. – First Quarter 2023 Results.

Ardagh Metal Packaging S.A. (NYSE: AMBP) today announced results for the first quarter ended March 31, 2023.

Unlock the Hottest Top 10 Penny Stocks Today! Discover Now



Dive into the world of lucrative penny stocks with MarketClub's groundbreaking "Smart Scan" technology! Get an instant snapshot of the top 50 high volume stocks with a clear direction and outstanding liquidity - in other words, the strongest trending. To unlock this exclusive list, simply provide your first name, last name, and email for instant access.



Gain Access to Top 10 Penny Stocks Now!. Sponsored

Ardagh Metal Packaging S.A. stock has also gained 1.67% of its value over the past 7 days. However, AMBP stock has declined by -34.17% in the 3 months of the year. Over the past six months meanwhile, it has lost -17.57% and lost -23.91% year-on date.

The market cap for AMBP stock reached $2.20 billion, with 597.60 million shares outstanding and 148.81 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 1.79M shares, AMBP reached a trading volume of 1970001 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here’s what leading stock market gurus have to say about Ardagh Metal Packaging S.A. [AMBP]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for AMBP shares is $5.67 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on AMBP stock is a recommendation set at 2.10. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Truist have made an estimate for Ardagh Metal Packaging S.A. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Hold, with their previous recommendation back on May 16, 2023. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, BofA Securities raised their target price from $5.60 to $6. The new note on the price target was released on December 15, 2022, representing the official price target for Ardagh Metal Packaging S.A. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another drop from $9 to $5, while BMO Capital Markets kept a Market Perform rating on AMBP stock. On October 14, 2022, analysts decreased their price target for AMBP shares from 7 to 5.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Ardagh Metal Packaging S.A. is set at 0.15, with the Price to Sales ratio for AMBP stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 0.47. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 5.81, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 0.21.

AMBP stock trade performance evaluation

Ardagh Metal Packaging S.A. [AMBP] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 1.67. With this latest performance, AMBP shares gained by 1.39% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -17.57% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -42.54% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for AMBP stock in for the last two-week period is set at 47.04, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 49.73, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 45.07 for Ardagh Metal Packaging S.A. [AMBP]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 3.79, while it was recorded at 3.57 for the last single week of trading, and 4.85 for the last 200 days.

Ardagh Metal Packaging S.A. [AMBP]: An insightful look at the core fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Ardagh Metal Packaging S.A. [AMBP] shares currently have an operating margin of +5.67 and a Gross Margin at +9.38. Ardagh Metal Packaging S.A.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +5.05.

Return on Total Capital for AMBP is now 7.36, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is 6.68. Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 63.97, with Return on Assets sitting at 4.24. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Ardagh Metal Packaging S.A. [AMBP] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 789.45. Additionally, AMBP Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 88.76, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 61.24. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 774.51, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 87.08.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Ardagh Metal Packaging S.A. [AMBP] managed to generate an average of $37,506 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 6.50 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.84.Ardagh Metal Packaging S.A.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 0.80 and a Current Ratio set at 1.20.

Earnings per share (EPS) analysis for Ardagh Metal Packaging S.A. [AMBP] stock

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for AMBP. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Ardagh Metal Packaging S.A. go to 5.67%.

Ardagh Metal Packaging S.A. [AMBP]: Insider Ownership positions