Flowers Foods Inc. [FLO] Revenue clocked in at $4.81 billion, up 0.35% YTD: What’s Next?

Flowers Foods Inc. [NYSE: FLO] closed the trading session at $28.84 on 05/18/23. The day’s price range saw the stock hit a low of $28.475, while the highest price level was $28.85. The company report on May 18, 2023 at 4:10 PM that FLOWERS FOODS, INC. REPORTS FIRST QUARTER 2023 RESULTS.

Flowers Foods, Inc. (NYSE: FLO) today reported financial results for the company’s 16-week fiscal first quarter ended April 22, 2023.

Unlock the Hottest Top 10 Penny Stocks Today! Discover Now



Dive into the world of lucrative penny stocks with MarketClub's groundbreaking "Smart Scan" technology! Get an instant snapshot of the top 50 high volume stocks with a clear direction and outstanding liquidity - in other words, the strongest trending. To unlock this exclusive list, simply provide your first name, last name, and email for instant access.



Gain Access to Top 10 Penny Stocks Now!. Sponsored

The stocks have a year to date performance of 0.35 percent and weekly performance of 0.21 percent. The stock has been moved at 1.98 percent over the last six months. The stock has performed 6.74 percent around the most recent 30 days and changed 4.34 percent over the most recent 3-months.

If compared to the average trading volume of 1.66M shares, FLO reached to a volume of 1932118 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here’s what leading stock market gurus have to say about Flowers Foods Inc. [FLO]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for FLO shares is $28.83 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on FLO stock is a recommendation set at 2.80. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Deutsche Bank have made an estimate for Flowers Foods Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Hold, with their previous recommendation back on March 03, 2023. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, Deutsche Bank dropped their target price from $28 to $27. The new note on the price target was released on December 06, 2022, representing the official price target for Flowers Foods Inc. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise to $25, while Stephens analysts kept a Equal-Weight rating on FLO stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Flowers Foods Inc. is set at 0.40, with the Price to Sales ratio for FLO stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 1.28. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 4.22, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 0.78. Price to Free Cash Flow for FLO in the course of the last twelve months was 1157.46 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 1.00.

FLO stock trade performance evaluation

Flowers Foods Inc. [FLO] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 0.21. With this latest performance, FLO shares gained by 6.74% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 1.98% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 7.13% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for FLO stock in for the last two-week period is set at 66.11, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 69.06, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 62.75 for Flowers Foods Inc. [FLO]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 27.55, while it was recorded at 28.63 for the last single week of trading, and 27.62 for the last 200 days.

Flowers Foods Inc. [FLO]: An insightful look at the core fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Flowers Foods Inc. [FLO] shares currently have an operating margin of +7.33 and a Gross Margin at +45.08. Flowers Foods Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +4.75.

Return on Total Capital for FLO is now 13.41, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is 8.91. Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 16.00, with Return on Assets sitting at 6.68. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Flowers Foods Inc. [FLO] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 82.64. Additionally, FLO Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 45.25, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 34.58. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 78.22, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 42.83.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Flowers Foods Inc. [FLO] managed to generate an average of $24,825 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 14.40 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 1.41.Flowers Foods Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 1.00 and a Current Ratio set at 1.40.

Earnings per share (EPS) analysis for Flowers Foods Inc. [FLO] stock

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for FLO. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Flowers Foods Inc. go to 3.08%.

Flowers Foods Inc. [FLO]: Insider Ownership positions