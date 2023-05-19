Fate Therapeutics Inc. [FATE] Revenue clocked in at $136.90 million, down -51.54% YTD: What’s Next?

Fate Therapeutics Inc. [NASDAQ: FATE] loss -2.78% or -0.14 points to close at $4.89 with a heavy trading volume of 1927039 shares. The company report on May 3, 2023 at 4:01 PM that Fate Therapeutics Reports First Quarter 2023 Financial Results and Business Updates.

Dose Escalation Ongoing in Landmark Phase 1 Study of FT819 CD19-targeted 1XX CAR T-cell Program; Interim Clinical Data Demonstrated Favorable Safety Profile and Complete Responses in Aggressive Large B-cell Lymphoma.

FT576 BCMA-targeted CAR NK Cell Program Accruing Patients in Multi-dose Escalation Cohorts for Multiple Myeloma; Initial Translational Data Support Potential of Combination Regimen to Induce Differentiated Immune Reconstitution Profile and Extend FT576 Functional Persistence.

It opened the trading session at $5.07, the shares rose to $5.07 and dropped to $4.74, the range by which the price of stock traded the whole day. The daily chart for FATE points out that the company has recorded -78.05% loss over the past six months. However, it is still -21.64% lower than its most recent low trading price.

If we look at the average trading volume of 2.75M shares, FATE reached to a volume of 1927039 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here is what top equities market gurus are saying about Fate Therapeutics Inc. [FATE]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for FATE shares is $8.16 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on FATE stock is a recommendation set at 2.60. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Wells Fargo have made an estimate for Fate Therapeutics Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Equal Weight, with their previous recommendation back on March 27, 2023. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, H.C. Wainwright raised their target price from $115 to $7. The new note on the price target was released on January 24, 2023, representing the official price target for Fate Therapeutics Inc. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another drop from $42 to $7, while Wedbush kept a Neutral rating on FATE stock. On January 06, 2023, analysts decreased their price target for FATE shares from 46 to 7.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Fate Therapeutics Inc. is set at 0.43, with the Price to Sales ratio for FATE stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 3.72. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 1.00, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 3.93.

Trading performance analysis for FATE stock

Fate Therapeutics Inc. [FATE] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -7.03. With this latest performance, FATE shares dropped by -23.11% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -78.05% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -79.39% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for FATE stock in for the last two-week period is set at 38.92, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 35.45, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 40.89 for Fate Therapeutics Inc. [FATE]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 5.64, while it was recorded at 5.03 for the last single week of trading, and 14.61 for the last 200 days.

Fate Therapeutics Inc. [FATE]: A deeper dive into fundamental analysis

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Fate Therapeutics Inc. [FATE] shares currently have an operating margin of -320.23 and a Gross Margin at +85.71. Fate Therapeutics Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -292.55.

Return on Total Capital for FATE is now -44.47, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is -40.96. Return on Equity for this stock declined to -48.46, with Return on Assets sitting at -34.63. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Fate Therapeutics Inc. [FATE] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 22.59. Additionally, FATE Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 18.43, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 15.50. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 21.43, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 17.48.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Fate Therapeutics Inc. [FATE] managed to generate an average of -$511,290 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 4.08 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.12.Fate Therapeutics Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 9.00 and a Current Ratio set at 9.00.

An analysis of insider ownership at Fate Therapeutics Inc. [FATE]