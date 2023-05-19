Exane BNP Paribas slashes price target on Credo Technology Group Holding Ltd [CRDO] – find out why.

Credo Technology Group Holding Ltd [NASDAQ: CRDO] gained 3.35% or 0.33 points to close at $10.19 with a heavy trading volume of 2104146 shares. The company report on May 17, 2023 at 9:00 AM that Credo to Present at Stifel 2023 Cross Sector Insight Conference.

It opened the trading session at $9.86, the shares rose to $10.365 and dropped to $9.84, the range by which the price of stock traded the whole day. The daily chart for CRDO points out that the company has recorded -33.66% loss over the past six months. However, it is still -41.53% lower than its most recent low trading price.

Unlock the Hottest Top 10 Penny Stocks Today! Discover Now



Dive into the world of lucrative penny stocks with MarketClub's groundbreaking "Smart Scan" technology! Get an instant snapshot of the top 50 high volume stocks with a clear direction and outstanding liquidity - in other words, the strongest trending. To unlock this exclusive list, simply provide your first name, last name, and email for instant access.



Gain Access to Top 10 Penny Stocks Now!. Sponsored

If we look at the average trading volume of 1.66M shares, CRDO reached to a volume of 2104146 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here is what top equities market gurus are saying about Credo Technology Group Holding Ltd [CRDO]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for CRDO shares is $13.78 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on CRDO stock is a recommendation set at 2.10. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Exane BNP Paribas have made an estimate for Credo Technology Group Holding Ltd shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Outperform, with their previous recommendation back on February 28, 2023. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, Needham dropped their target price from $18 to $15. The new note on the price target was released on February 15, 2023, representing the official price target for Credo Technology Group Holding Ltd stock. Previously, the target price had yet another drop from $18 to $11, while Cowen kept a Market Perform rating on CRDO stock. On February 15, 2023, analysts decreased their price target for CRDO shares from 18 to 12.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Credo Technology Group Holding Ltd is set at 0.45, with the Price to Sales ratio for CRDO stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 8.01. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 4.23, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 1.56.

Trading performance analysis for CRDO stock

Credo Technology Group Holding Ltd [CRDO] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 28.34. With this latest performance, CRDO shares gained by 16.59% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -33.66% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 1.29% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for CRDO stock in for the last two-week period is set at 71.53, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 82.19, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 62.65 for Credo Technology Group Holding Ltd [CRDO]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 8.56, while it was recorded at 9.10 for the last single week of trading, and 12.36 for the last 200 days.

Credo Technology Group Holding Ltd [CRDO]: A deeper dive into fundamental analysis

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Credo Technology Group Holding Ltd [CRDO] shares currently have an operating margin of -17.69 and a Gross Margin at +60.12. Credo Technology Group Holding Ltd’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -20.83.

Return on Total Capital for CRDO is now -7.63, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is -9.02. Return on Equity for this stock declined to -15.91, with Return on Assets sitting at -8.35. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Credo Technology Group Holding Ltd [CRDO] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 5.14. Additionally, CRDO Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 4.89, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 4.58. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 4.43, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 4.21.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Credo Technology Group Holding Ltd [CRDO] managed to generate an average of -$58,052 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 3.68 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.40.Credo Technology Group Holding Ltd’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 6.90 and a Current Ratio set at 8.10.

An analysis of insider ownership at Credo Technology Group Holding Ltd [CRDO]