Exact Sciences Corporation [EXAS] Revenue clocked in at $2.20 billion, up 64.17% YTD: What’s Next?

Exact Sciences Corporation [NASDAQ: EXAS] price surged by 3.37 percent to reach at $2.65. The company report on May 17, 2023 at 7:00 AM that EXACT SCIENCES AWARDS GRANTS TO 18 ORGANIZATIONS FOCUSED ON INCREASING COLORECTAL CANCER SCREENINGS.

Exact Sciences, a leading provider of cancer screening and diagnostic tests, announced today that it awarded $1.1 million to 18 organizations through its Funding Opportunities for CRC Screening Uptake Strategies (FOCUS) Program. Grant recipients are committed to improving uptake of colorectal cancer (CRC) screening and supporting affordable pathways to follow-up care for people who are medically underserved.

Unlock the Hottest Top 10 Penny Stocks Today! Discover Now



Dive into the world of lucrative penny stocks with MarketClub's groundbreaking "Smart Scan" technology! Get an instant snapshot of the top 50 high volume stocks with a clear direction and outstanding liquidity - in other words, the strongest trending. To unlock this exclusive list, simply provide your first name, last name, and email for instant access.



Gain Access to Top 10 Penny Stocks Now!. Sponsored

CRC is the third most common cancer diagnosed in both men and women in the United States.1 The disease disproportionately affects different socioeconomic groups, races, and regions in the United States, with higher rates seen in certain populations, such as Black, American Indian, and Alaska Native communities.2 It has been estimated that tens of thousands of CRC cases and deaths could be prevented if 80% of eligible U.S. adults were screened.2.

A sum of 2052775 shares traded at recent session while its average daily volume was at 2.09M shares. Exact Sciences Corporation shares reached a high of $81.41 and dropped to a low of $78.1735 until finishing in the latest session at $81.28.

The one-year EXAS stock forecast points to a potential upside of 4.4. The average equity rating for EXAS stock is currently 1.90, trading closer to a bullish pattern in the stock market.

Guru’s Opinion on Exact Sciences Corporation [EXAS]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for EXAS shares is $85.02 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on EXAS stock is a recommendation set at 1.90. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Craig Hallum have made an estimate for Exact Sciences Corporation shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Buy, with their previous recommendation back on May 10, 2023. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, UBS raised their target price to Neutral. The new note on the price target was released on May 05, 2023, representing the official price target for Exact Sciences Corporation stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise from $70 to $90, while Citigroup kept a Buy rating on EXAS stock. On February 10, 2023, analysts increased their price target for EXAS shares from 50 to 70.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Exact Sciences Corporation is set at 2.89, with the Price to Sales ratio for EXAS stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 6.55. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 4.75, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 3.94.

EXAS Stock Performance Analysis:

Exact Sciences Corporation [EXAS] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 4.11. With this latest performance, EXAS shares gained by 18.35% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 83.56% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 50.21% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for EXAS stock in for the last two-week period is set at 72.61, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 76.41, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 68.95 for Exact Sciences Corporation [EXAS]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 67.54, while it was recorded at 79.99 for the last single week of trading, and 52.28 for the last 200 days.

Insight into Exact Sciences Corporation Fundamentals:

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Exact Sciences Corporation [EXAS] shares currently have an operating margin of -29.79 and a Gross Margin at +67.77. Exact Sciences Corporation’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -29.91.

Return on Total Capital for EXAS is now -11.00, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is -11.10. Return on Equity for this stock declined to -19.39, with Return on Assets sitting at -8.99. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Exact Sciences Corporation [EXAS] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 80.75. Additionally, EXAS Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 44.68, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 36.70. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 79.72, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 44.10.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Exact Sciences Corporation [EXAS] managed to generate an average of -$97,423 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 10.87 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.30.Exact Sciences Corporation’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 2.60 and a Current Ratio set at 3.00.

Exact Sciences Corporation [EXAS] Insider Position Details