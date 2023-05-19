Evercore ISI lifts Norfolk Southern Corporation [NSC] price estimate. Who else is bullish?

Norfolk Southern Corporation [NYSE: NSC] stock went on an upward path that rose over 0.55% on Thursday, amounting to a one-week price increase of more than 2.79%. The company report on May 18, 2023 at 4:45 PM that BLET and Norfolk Southern reach deal on engineer paid sick leave.

Agreement to provide new benefits to over 3,300 craft railroaders.

The Brotherhood of Locomotive Engineers and Trainmen (BLET) and Norfolk Southern Corporation (NYSE:NSC) announced Thursday that they have reached an agreement to provide up to seven paid sick days per year to BLET members. The agreement will provide Norfolk Southern engineers with five new days of paid sick leave per year while also offering them the flexibility to use up to two additional days of existing paid time off as sick leave.

Over the last 12 months, NSC stock dropped by -14.12%. The one-year Norfolk Southern Corporation stock forecast points to a potential upside of 7.83. The average equity rating for NSC stock is currently 2.60, trading closer to a bullish pattern in the stock market.

The market cap for the stock reached $48.84 billion, with 227.70 million shares outstanding and 227.46 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 1.64M shares, NSC stock reached a trading volume of 2224990 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Guru’s Opinion on Norfolk Southern Corporation [NSC]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for NSC shares is $234.54 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on NSC stock is a recommendation set at 2.60. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Evercore ISI have made an estimate for Norfolk Southern Corporation shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Outperform, with their previous recommendation back on May 17, 2023. The new note on the price target was released on May 11, 2023, representing the official price target for Norfolk Southern Corporation stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise from $220 to $230, while Susquehanna kept a Neutral rating on NSC stock. On April 27, 2023, analysts decreased their price target for NSC shares from 247 to 243.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Norfolk Southern Corporation is set at 4.47, with the Price to Sales ratio for NSC stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 3.77. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 3.87, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 2.44. Price to Free Cash Flow for NSC in the course of the last twelve months was 39.48 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 0.70.

NSC Stock Performance Analysis:

Norfolk Southern Corporation [NSC] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 2.79. With this latest performance, NSC shares gained by 3.02% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -12.88% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -14.12% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for NSC stock in for the last two-week period is set at 63.25, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 71.31, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 57.38 for Norfolk Southern Corporation [NSC]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 207.22, while it was recorded at 213.69 for the last single week of trading, and 231.62 for the last 200 days.

Insight into Norfolk Southern Corporation Fundamentals:

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Norfolk Southern Corporation [NSC] shares currently have an operating margin of +37.14 and a Gross Margin at +37.14. Norfolk Southern Corporation’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +25.64.

Return on Total Capital for NSC is now 16.52, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is 11.70. Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 24.78, with Return on Assets sitting at 8.37. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Norfolk Southern Corporation [NSC] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 126.65. Additionally, NSC Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 55.88, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 41.12. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 120.39, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 53.12.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Norfolk Southern Corporation [NSC] managed to generate an average of $169,326 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 12.00 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.33.Norfolk Southern Corporation’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 0.70 and a Current Ratio set at 0.80.

NSC Stock EPS

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for NSC. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Norfolk Southern Corporation go to 5.47%.

Norfolk Southern Corporation [NSC] Insider Position Details