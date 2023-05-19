Eldorado Gold Corporation [EGO] is 25.48% higher this YTD. Is it still time to buy?

Eldorado Gold Corporation [NYSE: EGO] traded at a low on 05/18/23, posting a -3.50 loss after which it closed the day’ session at $10.49. The company report on April 27, 2023 at 5:00 PM that Eldorado Gold Reports First Quarter 2023 Financial and Operational Results; Steady Start to 2023.

The results of the trading session contributed to over 1939249 shares changing hands. Over the past one week, the price volatility of Eldorado Gold Corporation stands at 2.36% while the volatility over the past one month is 3.42%.

The market cap for EGO stock reached $1.97 billion, with 184.02 million shares outstanding and 155.67 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 1.91M shares, EGO reached a trading volume of 1939249 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

What do top market gurus say about Eldorado Gold Corporation [EGO]?

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for EGO shares is $12.76 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on EGO stock is a recommendation set at 2.70. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Stifel have made an estimate for Eldorado Gold Corporation shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Hold, with their previous recommendation back on April 20, 2023. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, BofA Securities raised their target price to Underperform. The new note on the price target was released on March 10, 2023, representing the official price target for Eldorado Gold Corporation stock. On October 09, 2020, analysts increased their price target for EGO shares from 11 to 12.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Eldorado Gold Corporation is set at 0.39, with the Price to Sales ratio for EGO stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 2.18. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 0.59, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 1.40.

How has EGO stock performed recently?

Eldorado Gold Corporation [EGO] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -7.41. With this latest performance, EGO shares dropped by -5.15% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 49.64% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 29.03% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for EGO stock in for the last two-week period is set at 37.94, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 27.84, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 44.27 for Eldorado Gold Corporation [EGO]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 10.70, while it was recorded at 10.99 for the last single week of trading, and 8.20 for the last 200 days.

Eldorado Gold Corporation [EGO]: Deeper insight into the fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Eldorado Gold Corporation [EGO] shares currently have an operating margin of +7.11 and a Gross Margin at +13.02. Eldorado Gold Corporation’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -5.64.

Return on Total Capital for EGO is now 1.57, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is -1.26. Return on Equity for this stock declined to -1.45, with Return on Assets sitting at -1.04. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Eldorado Gold Corporation [EGO] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 15.96. Additionally, EGO Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 13.76, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 11.47. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 15.81, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 13.63.

Receivables Turnover for the company is 14.65 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.18.Eldorado Gold Corporation’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 1.90 and a Current Ratio set at 2.90.

Earnings analysis for Eldorado Gold Corporation [EGO]

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for EGO. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Eldorado Gold Corporation go to -5.46%.

Insider trade positions for Eldorado Gold Corporation [EGO]