Dole plc [DOLE] Is Currently 8.30 below its 200 Period Moving Avg: What Does This Mean?

Dole plc [NYSE: DOLE] gained 8.30% on the last trading session, reaching $12.92 price per share at the time. The company report on May 18, 2023 at 6:00 AM that Dole plc Reports First Quarter 2023 Financial Results.

Dole plc (NYSE: DOLE) (“Dole” or the “Group” or the “Company”) today released its financial results for the three months ended March 31, 2023.

Dole plc represents 94.90 million in outstanding shares, while the company has a total market value of $1.23 billion with the latest information. DOLE stock price has been found in the range of $12.3564 to $13.29.

If compared to the average trading volume of 394.77K shares, DOLE reached a trading volume of 1790000 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here is what top equities market gurus are saying about Dole plc [DOLE]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for DOLE shares is $14.74 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on DOLE stock is a recommendation set at 2.20. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Dole plc is set at 0.34, with the Price to Sales ratio for DOLE stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 0.13. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 1.06, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 2.45. Price to Free Cash Flow for DOLE in the course of the last twelve months was 11.17 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 0.80.

Trading performance analysis for DOLE stock

Dole plc [DOLE] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 7.85. With this latest performance, DOLE shares gained by 1.97% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 40.43% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 12.84% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for DOLE stock in for the last two-week period is set at 66.82, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 72.72, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 63.66 for Dole plc [DOLE]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 12.02, while it was recorded at 12.14 for the last single week of trading, and 10.20 for the last 200 days.

Dole plc [DOLE]: A deeper dive into fundamental analysis

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Dole plc [DOLE] shares currently have an operating margin of +1.01 and a Gross Margin at +6.33. Dole plc’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +0.94.

Return on Total Capital for DOLE is now 3.13, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is 3.27. Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 7.72, with Return on Assets sitting at 1.87. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Dole plc [DOLE] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 140.86. Additionally, DOLE Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 58.48, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 35.62. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 124.67, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 51.76.

Receivables Turnover for the company is 10.36 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 1.99.Dole plc’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 0.80 and a Current Ratio set at 1.10.

Dole plc [DOLE]: An earnings per share (EPS) analysis

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for DOLE. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Dole plc go to -3.52%.

An analysis of insider ownership at Dole plc [DOLE]